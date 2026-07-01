Vestis Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5309442/92660FDF65681ED8E8A211A8907C5F8C

Summary

Vestis Corp reported a second quarter adjusted EBITDA of approximately $75 million, a 19% year-over-year increase, marking the first growth in over two years.

The company executed well on its Business Transformation Plan, improving operational metrics such as on-time delivery and plant productivity, while reducing cost per pound by 2 cents.

Revenue for the quarter was $659 million, down 0.9% year-over-year, but strategic pricing and product mix improvements helped maintain revenue per pound at $1.37.

Vestis Corp sold two inactive properties for $6.5 million to repay debt and is marketing additional properties to optimize its network and strengthen its balance sheet.

The company raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $295 million to $325 million and expects free cash flow between $120 million and $150 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the Vestis Corp fiscal second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. If you would like to ask a question at that time, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star two. To enable others to hear your questions clearly, we ask that you pick up your handset for best sound quality.

Lastly, if you should require operator assistance, please press 0. I would now like to turn the call over to Stefan Neely with Advisors.

Stefan Neely

Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining us on the call this morning. Leading the call with me today is Jim Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Dolan, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Also with us on the call today is Bill Seward, Chief Operating Officer. Jim and Adam will provide prepared remarks and then we will open the line to questions. Before I turn the call over to Jim, I want to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

This call will include the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP financial measure is included in our quarterly earnings press release and corresponding supplemental materials, which are available at ir.vestis.com. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Barber, President and CEO

Thank you, Stefan, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm very proud of the progress our team delivered in the second quarter. Our results reflect continued momentum and disciplined execution against our business transformation plan. Importantly, the quarter marked a meaningful inflection point for Vestis, delivering our first year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth in more than two years and our first improvement in operating leverage since becoming a public company.

This performance demonstrates the impact of an enterprise-wide focus on execution and on managing every dollar of the business down to the penny as we work to compound value over time. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was approximately $75 million, an increase of nearly $12 million or 19% year over year on a covenant-adjusted basis. That improvement was driven by a 2 cent improvement in operating leverage comprised of a 2 cent reduction in cost per pound.

Guided by the initiatives laid out in our Business Transformation Plan, we are continuing to strengthen the foundation for sustained profitability and value creation. Our progress this quarter reflects the power of a more unified performance-driven culture. A culture we are evolving upon, a shared vision and values which promote long-term value creation upon a bedrock of customer service. Our teams across the organization are aligned around promoting disciplined operating practices and making daily decisions that improve operating leverage while enhancing the customer experience.

During the quarter, we made measurable progress across all three pillars of our transformation framework. Starting with operational excellence, we built on the progress achieved in the first quarter, delivering tangible improvements across the metrics that matter most when compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2025. On-time delivery improved by 270 basis points, plant productivity increased by 11%, and customer complaints have declined by 4%. This continued momentum reflects our commitment to customer service and our intense focus on consistent disciplined operating practices.

When we execute well operationally, the customer experience improves and our costs come down. These are the leading indicators that drive durable improvements in financial performance. But we have more work to do to improve our service as we are just getting started. We also sharpened our enterprise-wide focus on cost per pound with clear accountability across the organization. By measuring success consistently on a per-pound basis and reinforcing ownership and accountability to investors, we delivered a 2 cent year-over-year reduction in cost per pound.

Combined with our progress in commercial execution, this was a key contributor to the operating leverage improvement and adjusted EBITDA growth we achieved in the quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to carry this momentum through the second half of the year. In addition to plant and network execution, we're expanding our focus to include delivery costs and additional SG&A reduction opportunities. We are actively streamlining processes and organizational workflows to unlock further efficiency driving continued improvement in cost per pound and adjusted EBITDA as the year progresses.

Turning to commercial excellence, we continue to advance several key initiatives to strengthen decision support and improve revenue quality. During the quarter, we made progress that enabled improved profitability-focused decision-making at the customer level, particularly in strategic pricing and product mix. We also continue to strengthen customer segmentation, pricing frameworks, and approval processes across national accounts, new field sales, and direct sales.

These actions are designed to ensure that the revenue we bring into the business supports operating leverage and adjusted EBITDA expansion. We are beginning to see the impact of this work. The year-over-year decline in revenue per pound has narrowed over the past several quarters, reaching flat in the second quarter, a first time since Vestis became a public company. This progress reinforces our confidence that the commercial initiatives underway are gaining traction.

At the same time, we are reestablishing commercial rigor and discipline that had eroded following the spin. That includes enforcing pricing floors, setting product mix targets for new sales, onboarding volumes that are accretive to our network, and exiting business that does not meet our return thresholds. The goal is straightforward: create durable value by being more disciplined about what we sell, how we price, and how we serve our customers. As we scale these practices, we expect continued improvements in operating leverage through higher value mix, more consistent pricing execution, and deeper penetration in our existing customer base, including through the continued expansion of our Market Development Representative program. While we continue to prioritize value over volume, the early progress in improving revenue quality delivered a half percent improvement year over year in growth during the month of March. Looking ahead, we expect this momentum to continue driving future improvements in revenue per pound and supporting a return to top-line growth as we approach the end of fiscal 2026.

Turning to network and asset optimization, during the quarter we sold two inactive non-operating facilities generating $6.5 million net proceeds that we used to repay debt. We continue to actively market several additional non-operational properties that Adam will discuss in more detail as we further optimize our network and position Vestis for future growth. We will continue to evaluate asset sales where market values present an attractive opportunity to unlock value, strengthen the balance sheet, and better align our footprint with high-growth markets.

In parallel, we are evaluating our market positioning and network configuration to ensure we are well-positioned to capitalize on shifts in competitive dynamics. We are particularly focused on identifying opportunities created by market consolidation and ensuring Vestis remains a reliable, high-quality service partner of choice for both new and existing customers. As we move through the remainder of the year, I am pleased with the progress we've made in executing while there is still work ahead.

Our performance to date gives us confidence in both the plan and our ability to deliver. Reflecting the execution achieved in the first half of the year, we are increasing our outlook for both adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which Adam will discuss in closing. I am very, very proud of the progress our team made in the second quarter and I remain encouraged by the momentum building across the business. A key part of our transformation is the work we're doing to strengthen our culture, surveying our teams, investing in their development, and building our Vestis.

Operating leverage per pound also improved by 2 cents. Notably, this marks the first year over year increase of operating leverage since the spin, directly contributing to growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA. Net income increased by $30.4 million to $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $27.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $74.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3% versus $47.6 million or 7.2% in the prior year.

As with prior dispositions, proceeds will be used to reduce debt. Turning to our outlook today, we are raising our full year fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Reflecting the strong execution against our transformation plan, we now expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $295 million to $325 million with sequential growth of about 5% in the third quarter and 5 to 10% in the fourth quarter toward an increased midpoint of $310 million.

Our updated adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year is compared to our previous range of $285 million to $315 million, with a prior midpoint of $300 million. We now expect end year benefits from our transformation to be approximately $50 million, a $10 million increase over our prior estimate of $40 million in year, which translates to at least $75 million on a full year basis as we enter into fiscal 2027. Moving to our updated guidance for free cash flow.

As with our prior guidance, we continue to expect fiscal 2026 revenue to be flat to down 2% compared to our normalized fiscal 2025 revenue, excluding the impact of our 53rd week last year. We also expect our full year effective tax rate to be between 35 and 40% on a full year basis with our Q3 standalone rate in the low to mid 40% range. With that, operator, please open the line to questions.

OPERATOR

Absolutely. The floor is now open for questions. At this time, if you have a question or comment, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. If at any point your question is answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. Again, we ask that you pick up your handset when posing your questions to provide optimal sound quality. Thank you. Our first question is coming from Stephanie Moore with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Great. Good morning. Hi, Jim. Hi, everybody. Thank you. I think a two-part question for me, Jim. How are you thinking about the business now versus when you started about 10 months ago? And then second, building on this, given the progress you've made thus far and the implied 4Q EBITDA outlook of about $90 million, can we be run rating 4Q as indicative of total 2027 EBITDA? Any view there would be helpful, thanks.

Jim Barber, President and CEO

Adam Dolan (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

And we'll have more firm guidance for you on 27 as we get closer to the beginning of that fiscal year later this year.

Jim Barber, President and CEO

No, thanks.

Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Adam Dolan (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

And the third piece of that is tighter management on the balance sheet. That's giving us about 12 million in the non-operating working capital and the non-rental merchandising service. So that's the bulk of what's driving it. And all of that's coming from operational excellence initiatives. And the last pillar that I'll mention to you is really good management on collections. It's strong VSO and good management.