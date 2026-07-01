Evaluating Tesla Against Peers In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

By carefully studying Tesla, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Tesla in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. In terms of ROE, Tesla's performance is relatively low, suggesting lower profitability compared to its competitors. However, Tesla's high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.