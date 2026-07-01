Coeur Mining Background

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico generating maximum revenue from United States.

By closely studying Coeur Mining, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Coeur Mining with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Coeur Mining exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Coeur Mining in the Metals & Mining industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability levels. On the positive side, the high revenue growth rate stands out, showing strong potential for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.