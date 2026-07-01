Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

Microsoft Background

By closely examining Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry peers. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.