Why Constellation Brands Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.21 by 6.85%, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.43 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.39 billion.
Constellation shares jumped 3.2% to $143.59 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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