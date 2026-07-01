Why Constellation Brands Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.21 by 6.85%, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.43 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.39 billion.

Constellation shares jumped 3.2% to $143.59 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock