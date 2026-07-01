Exodus Movement Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://exodus-movement.zoom.us/j/84802971541#success

Summary

Exodus Movement Inc completed its largest transaction by acquiring Monavate and Banks, diversifying revenue streams away from crypto and enhancing its payments capabilities.

The launch of Exodus Pay marked a significant milestone, now operational in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and parts of Europe, simplifying digital money management.

The company announced a strategic partnership with the UFC to expand brand visibility and distribution of Exodus Pay.

Q1 revenue was $22.7 million, down 23% from Q4 2025, attributed to a decline in digital asset market activity.

Exodus plans to integrate Monavate and Banks, scale Exodus Pay, and focus on expanding its payments-related revenue.

Management emphasized the importance of new product launches like Exo Cash for AI agents, aiming to simplify digital transactions.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $74 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $48 million in digital assets.

Future revenue projections include a significant contribution from Monavate by 2027, expected to account for over 40% of total revenue.

Full Transcript

Jack Barlow, Head of Investor Relations

Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are referenced in the forward-looking statement disclosure in our earnings release and described in more detail in our recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC earlier this year, which is also available on our Investor Relations portion of our website. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

As always, please feel free to contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions or submit your questions via our social media accounts on X or Reddit. With that, I will turn the call over to JP.

JP Richardson, Chief Technical Officer, Founder

Specifically, I want to call out our CFO James, our General Counsel Blake Rizzo, Kevin Wood, our Director of Revenue Operations, and Monavate CEO Michael Roth. They were essential in helping to work together to get to this successful transaction close and getting across the finish line. With that, I'm going to hand it over to James now, and he's going to go through the financials.

James Gernetzke, Chief Financial Officer

We understand many people may not appreciate the quality and size of the Monavate platform. Here are a couple of data points to highlight the platform relative to other providers, demonstrating favorable processing volumes, regulatory access points, and processing partnerships. One final slide on the transaction and how the adjusted deal changed from our originally communicated transaction back in November. We intend to have pro formas produced this quarter.

Right now, we are focused on the integration of the entities under this new transaction structure. Returning to a quick recap of our core business in Q1, revenue was $22.7 million, representing a 23% decrease from Q4 of 2025 and a 37% decline from our record first quarter in 2025. The sequential and year-over-year decline primarily reflected a materially softer Bitcoin and digital asset market with weaker overall industry volumes amid a muted retail environment.

Jack, with that, open the call to questions.

Jack Barlow, Head of Investor Relations

Thanks, James. For our Analyst Q&A session, please use the raise your hand function in Zoom to ask a question. Note, we will leave your line open should you have any follow-up questions after our response. Let's see who we have for questions. Our first question comes through. Andrew Hart with BTIG. Andrew, go ahead.

Andrew Hart, Analyst at BTIG

Hey, thanks for the question. JP, can you kind of talk about how you see the business competing as you move from this really volatile self-custodial wallet only that's dependent on crypto volumes to this more diverse money movement platform that you've talked about? How do you see yourself differentiating from the other solutions that are out there in the market?

JP Richardson, Chief Technical Officer, Founder

Andrew, just for clarity, I'm assuming you're referring to the consumer business or are you referring to our B2B business, or do you want me to kind of touch on both?

Andrew Hart, Analyst at BTIG

I think more of the consumer business, but I guess the B2B business would be very helpful as well. But more thinking about the consumer side.

JP Richardson, Chief Technical Officer, Founder

We're going to make it so that consumers can easily connect Exodus Pay and then have all the functionality of Exodus safely in an AI agent. When you think of the total addressable market of being the world of 8 billion, AI agents are going to make that into the trillions. I think that's a really important aspect of growth.

Andrew Hart, Analyst at BTIG

Thanks, JP. That's great.

Jack Barlow, Head of Investor Relations

Our next question comes from Gareth with Caseta.

Gareth, Analyst at Caseta

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to kind of double-click on the letter of intent with Visa for global card issuance. Could you maybe talk about what that means for the business and then maybe some of the priority markets you guys mentioned at the summit, like Argentina, Latin America, and then Nigeria, UAE, and the opportunity you guys see there?

JP Richardson, Chief Technical Officer, Founder

This gives us a good inroad to have a global partnership with Visa and to do these things in these places. We see this as big opportunity in growth areas.

Gareth, Analyst at Caseta

Totally. That's super helpful. And I know it's still early days, but it seems like combined, this has sort of a TAM uplift, but also an economic uplift. So could you maybe talk about the economic side of the uplift and the acquisition of Monavate and how that plays into the equation?

JP Richardson, Chief Technical Officer, Founder

Gareth, Analyst at Caseta

Awesome. Thanks, guys. Thanks for all the questions.

Jack Barlow, Head of Investor Relations

Thanks, Gareth. Our next question comes from Mike Grindal with Northline.

Mike Grindal, Analyst at Northline

Hey, thanks, guys. Maybe the first one for James. I think I saw on one of your slides, the original purchase price was $175 million. Now it looked like it was about $108 million. Can you mention again why it's lower and what assets or businesses you did not receive?

James Gernetzke, Chief Financial Officer

It's lower for a number of reasons. If you watched how this played out with the note that we did in the original transaction that we ended up using as a mechanism to acquire the UK entities, I think that was the first one. Then we did a separate agreement to acquire some of the other assets that we wanted. Because of that structure, there were things in the original agreement that were papered around, things like retention of employees, et cetera.

There was a Latvian company, Pixie Pay, that didn't come over, and there were some things of that nature. We still expect that there will be more expenses related to this. They did not necessarily make it into the transaction in the same manner that the first one was. I don't know if that gave you enough clarity.

Mike Grindal, Analyst at Northline

No, that's a sense. And then maybe for JP, I saw the UFC announcement, but for Exodus Pay and Monavate, how would you describe your go-to-market strategy? Is this going to be a big push? Like, how is the word going to get out?

JP Richardson, Chief Technical Officer, Founder

The UFC partnership provides a lot on the consumer side, but the aspect that I think will be great for our business is on the B2B side. In fact, I'm not going to name this partner either, but I recently invited a top executive of a partner down to a UFC match. Four seats. He thought it was amazing. He's never experienced anything like that before. I anticipate at some point in time, we'll continue to have really big deals with this company.

Mike Grindal, Analyst at Northline

Awesome. Maybe just one more. April and May activity. Any comment on, call it, the last five, six weeks?

James Gernetzke, Chief Financial Officer

No, we don't necessarily have a lot of color there other than you just see the general market moves, and that's reflected obviously in some of our volumes on the base business. We're absolutely looking forward to seeing the impact of some of the things like cloud.