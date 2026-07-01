Full Transcript: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4 2026 Earnings Call

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://drreddys.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DW56_eZ6SAGF8FWL6wa-EQ#/registration

Summary

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported resilient operating performance for FY26 with record annual revenues, despite product-specific challenges and one-time impacts.

The company faced a sales stock adjustment related to Lenalidomide, impacting revenues by 453 crores, and incurred additional provisions and impairments totaling over 300 crores.

Excluding these adjustments, the adjusted revenue for the quarter was 7,969 crores, showing a year-over-year decline of 6%, mainly due to lower Lenalidomide sales.

The gross margin was affected by price erosion in unbranded generics, but the company expects margins to improve over 50% in FY27 with ongoing cost efficiencies.

Strategic progress was made with regulatory approval of Semaglutide in Canada and India, and the US FDA acceptance of a biosimilar candidate for review.

The company launched 25 new products in North America and 49 in emerging markets during the quarter.

Dr. Reddy's remains focused on strengthening its core business while driving future growth in biosimilars, peptides, and consumer health.

Management is optimistic about maintaining growth momentum in its base business and achieving a 24-25% effective tax rate for FY27.

Full Transcript

Aishwarya Sita Ram, Head of Investor Relations

M.V. Narasim, Chief Financial Officer

The full-year performance was further impacted by provisions related to potential VAT liability of 70 crores as well as the impact of new labor law code in India of rupees 117 crores. After factoring these items, the adjusted profit before tax was 994 crores for the quarter versus the reported number of 199 crores and for the full year 6463 crores versus the reported PBT of 5482 crores. Now I would like to discuss the underlying performance in detail.

With this, now I request Erez to take us through the key business highlights.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

This performance was largely driven by revenues from our innovation franchise, new brand launches, price increase, and volume growth. Accurate data as of March 31st, 2026, shows that we continue to outperform in the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) with a moving quarterly total growth of 15.2% compared to IPM growth of 11.6% and moving annual total (MAT) growth of 12.1% compared to IPM growth of 9.9%. Our IPM rank stood at 9 for the quarter and 10 for the year.

Aishwarya Sita Ram, Head of Investor Relations

However, in case of any technical concerns, please do feel free to use the chat option to reach out to us. The first question is from the line of Neha Manpuria from Bank of America. Neha, please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria, Bank of America

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. Just wondering on the shelf stock adjustment that we had in the quarter, a $50 million number for a product like Revlimid, where we knew that patent loss was coming, seems very large. So if you could just give us some color in terms of why the shelf stock adjustment was so large, given that we knew they were expecting competition in January.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

We were also surprised by this. It was not part of any arrangement or anything like that. I cannot speak on the details of the relationship with the customers, but it came from them, I guess certain planning issues or mistakes at their end, and that's the outcome of it.

Neha Manpuria, Bank of America

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

The launch quantities, at least in a couple of years, we should be very, very happy. Obviously, I cannot specify, but it should be very, very healthy.

Neha Manpuria, Bank of America

And given that we have had a setback in Brazil, are we still confident of the 12 million units sale for SEMA in fiscal 27, or do you think that would depend on us getting approval in Brazil as well?

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

So Brazil is part of it, and I believe it's still in that number, but the number moved by several months. So if we are still, I'm still with the same number, but probably it will every like 12 months. That will probably result in some and the beginning of FY28 as well. Specifically for the next, let's say until the end of calendar 26, I believe that the number is somewhere between 6 to 7 million units.

Neha Manpuria, Bank of America

This is for calendar 26?

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

No, this is for the markets that will get approval. And Canada will be obviously a big part of it, but it will be. This is give or take the numbers.

Aishwarya Sita Ram, Head of Investor Relations

All right, thank you so much. Thanks, Neha. The next question is from the line of Damayanti Kirai from Agen BC Dometi. Please go ahead.

Damayanti Kirai, Agen BC Dometi

Hi, thank you for the opportunity. Continuing on Semaglutide. So just to clear this, 6 to 7 million units which you expect to market, it's by end of this calendar year, right? By 26. Okay. So can you talk a little bit about your pricing strategy in the market where you'll be coming in, say, another 12 months? And specifically in Canada, after entry of the second generic, how do you position yourself versus Novo Nordisk pricing?

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

So our list price will be give or take about half of what Novo Nordisk will be. So that can be shared because it will be listed, obviously. The rest is arrangement that we have with the customer that will not be able to disclose. But let's say it will be the normal arrangement that you normally have in terms of. I'm not sure I captured. Sorry, the rest of the question. Sorry, I lost it. Can you remind me?

Damayanti Kirai, Agen BC Dometi

Yes, I was asking about the pricing strategy in all the markets where you intend to come in, say, another 12 months or so. 12 to 15 months, sure.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer

So we believe that all the prices will be, let's say, at the neighborhood of, let's say, 30.