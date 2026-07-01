Figure Technology Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Figure Technology (NASDAQ:FIGR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xaujsbm2/

Summary

Figure Technology Solutions Inc. reported a strong Q1 2026 with 92% revenue growth and a 50% adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by a 110% increase in consumer loan marketplace growth.

The company continues to expand its blockchain-based capital market ecosystem, focusing on first lien HELOCs, introducing USDC utility, and integrating third-party borrow volume into its platform.

Management highlighted the successful onboarding of major partners such as Flagstar Bank and Mutual of Omaha, illustrating the growing traction with traditional depositories.

The company launched the on-chain public equity network (OPEN), aiming to enhance liquidity and transactional efficiency in public equities via blockchain.

Future guidance includes a Q2 2026 consumer loan marketplace volume estimate between $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion, reflecting continued strong momentum and strategic partner onboarding.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the Figure Technology Solutions first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. If you'd like to ask a question at that time, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. To get to as many questions as time permits, we ask you kindly limit yourself to one question and one follow-up so that others can hear your questions clearly.

We ask you pick up your handset for best sound quality. Lastly, today's call is being recorded. I'd like to now turn the call over to Brian Michaleske, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Michaleske, Head of Investor Relations

Good morning. Welcome to Figure's first quarter 2026 earnings call. My name is Brian Michaleske, Head of Investor Relations here at Figure. Joining me on today's call are Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder of Figure, Michael Tannenbaum, our Chief Executive Officer, and Macra Gill, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin today, I'd like to briefly note that in today's call we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures have been reconciled to their GAAP equivalents in the earnings release we issued today or yesterday, as well as an appendix to our supplemental slide presentation posted to our website.

As a reminder, non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP results. I'd also highlight that certain comments made today may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, can cause actual results, events, or circumstances to differ materially from those described in the statements.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors we've identified in our most recent 10-K and other SEC filings. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements if conditions change, except as required by law. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Cagney.

Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman

Thanks. So I want to thank everyone for taking the time to join us on the call today. We've got a lot to cover and a very strong quarter before we kick off. I know there were some questions about my absence from the earnings call last quarter, so I wanted to set expectations in my role as Executive Chairman. I'm tasked with long-term strategy of Figure. Join these calls. When we're spending time on that topic like today, you should expect to hear from me about every other call, but that will vary based on what's happening with the business.

So I understand that for an investor looking at Figure for the first time, there's a lot to take in often leads investors to take the easy path. Assuming Figure is a HELOC company, but Figure is not a HELOC company. Figure is a company building a capital market ecosystem native to blockchain. This is a total overhaul of the existing market. To kick off this call, I'd like to lay out the ecosystem we're building, how we plan to scale it and why it matters so Figures ecosystem has three debt and structured finance, equity and non-debt, digital assets and capital and financing markets.

Yields acts as the currency that ties these verticals together with debt and structured finance. Our first launch into that vertical was through our own retail HELOC production back in 2018. We quickly evolved that into a B2B business and today the vast majority of our mortgage production on the platform comes from our 380 plus third-party partners. Further, over half that production trades on Connect, our whole loan marketplace. With Connect, we pioneered what we believe to be the only liquid private credit capital eses which are only quasi-private.

This capital market, not the origination technologies are moat in this business and our primary revenue driver for loans in our ecosystem. Last year we began to bring our digital assets over to DEFI for financing. That introduced the problems remained to all real-world assets on blockchain. DEFI is asset-based lending. The premise is that the collateral backing the loan is liquid. What are the collateral as a whole loan? Given an LTV breach, how does a lender take a fractional position in the whole loan?

And even if they could, where would they sell it? This is where our platform Forge comes in. We built Forge to transform whole loans into small single dollar liquid participation units. Loans get pledged or sold into a bankruptcy remote container. That container issues participation units against the loans. These units have a natural market. If they get expensive entities will buy loans on Connect and pledge them to the container. Then sell participation units in the market.

They get cheap bigger and others will buy them, swap into loans and securitize them. This two-way arbitrage supports a liquid marketplace with liquidity. The units work as collateral and DeFi. Lenders can see market liquidity, volatility and advance rate to decide on whether to participate as they would with Bitcoin or other crypto assets. Forge acts as a critical intermediary between on-chain loans and Defi. We were excited to announce Agora in Q1 as the first Forge third-party partner and are building a pipeline of many other issuers across consumer mortgage receivables, SMB and other loan categories with the goal of bringing these issuers moves issuers onto blockchain into Connect and via Forge to Defi. Michael will talk more about the economic model for this and the other two verticals, but essentially we make money running the marketplace which is Connect, the bridge to Defi which is Forge and Dart, Defi itself which today is democratized prime and the arbitrage from participating in the token market for equity and non-digital assets. In Q1 figure launched the on-chain public equity network or open.

With open we are capturing the blockchain value proposition, transactional efficiency, liquidity and DeFi through Public Equity's native on-chain on open stock is registered on the blockchain not DTCC. Stocks trade on our ATF's which functions like a decentralized exchange. Self-custody self-clearing. The ATF supports Direct Wallet Connect eliminating the need for introducing brokers and through self-custody stockholders can access Defi for lend and borrow.

Open delivers important value to companies and investors. First, companies can do proxy and other outreach and distributions directly to wallet holders, eliminating the cost of these services from firms like DTCC. Second, the combination of 24.7 trading and WalletConnect opens up access to trading to a global investor base. But a most important value proposition lies in Defi with open. Shareholders can put their stock up as collateral to borrow in Defi markets at potentially better advance in interest rates that can cross collateralize combining stock with Bitcoin for example to borrow against both.

But most importantly they control stock loan rather than the prime broker sitting in between a stock lender and borrower. In an opaque market, the shareholder can put their stock out or borrow directly on a lit limit order book. This redirects the money the primes make today to the shareholder. It also creates an interesting mitigant to high short interest where the underlying stock is on. When the underlying stock is on special with the shareholder getting the full stock loan benefit, the company creates a countervailing force to own a heavily shorted stock.

A high coupon from the stock loan open is unique in that the stock is native on-chain not a DTC copy or an SPV interest. Shareholders have full rights and the stock can trade in a limit order book. Competing efforts suffer from limited access as PVs aren't available to US investors. For example limited liquidity BTCC copies can't trade in a limit order book because of reg NMS and thus Execution or limited utility, so copies of assets generally won't work in defi protocols.

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

In terms of volume, we saw growth across all channels, most notably new partners, depository activity, business purpose, and partner growth via FigureConnect. I'll walk through each now. We added 80 new partners, the most ever, and launched partners, including the seventh largest mortgage lender in the country. Our business purpose product, highlighted by the SMB channel, continued its very rapid expansion with volume at almost 60 million this quarter.

These two products, often used by real estate investment businesses, represent a roughly $100 billion addressable annual origination market. DSCR loans focus on rental housing and are one of the fastest growing pockets of residential lending, and residential transition loans are an attractive category for us on democratized prime due to their short-term nature. In Q1, we saw 70% growth from both of these products, and we expect this to be a focus going forward.

The economic model of yields is a captured spread over SOFR, which is roughly 35 basis points multiplied by the yields balance outstanding. Democratized prime saw the launch of Agora auto assets with 24 million borrowed as of the end of last month. Third-party borrowers are the immediate focus of democratized prime, and this quarter we have already added three more, including a DSCR originator and Credibly, a fintech lender for small and medium-sized businesses.

The stake yields prime token is now the number one by TBL on the Camino marketplace, and we recently announced an extension into Ethereum. Even though third-party borrow is the current limiter on growth in the marketplace, we maintain robust efforts to diversify our lender mix as well. I mention this because to echo Mike earlier, Figure has ambitions for democratized prime to be much larger, and we are seeking to bring entire asset classes on chain.

Makrina

Our volume on FigureConnect accounted for 56% of overall Q1 volume, suggesting enhanced capital efficiency given the balance sheet light dynamic of FigureConnect. Democratized Prime ended the quarter with matched offer balances of 368 million when YLDS ended at 598 million, reflecting continued adoption following the prime token's expansion onto Solana and our broader Real World Assets Consortium initiatives, adding distribution for these products.

We continue to see more first lien volume, which reached 20% of our total volume this quarter, up from 14% in Q1 of 25. As we've mentioned, there are a number of inputs to take rate, which is why we do not really view it as the core North Star metric for the business. Mix shift is one factor, and over time you should expect some of our key growth areas, including first lien on Figure Connect, to impact towards lower take rates than junior lien volume.

As Mike Cagney noted in his remarks and also has noted a number of times in past remarks, building out marketplaces requires upfront investments. With that, the scale comes quickly and handsomely. As with Democratized Prime, where we are already seeing scale benefits into prevailing lending rates, which will flatter margins going forward. I will cover this further in the Balance Sheet and Liquidity section. Moving to profitability and adjusted EBITDA.

Thank you, and we will now open up the queue for questions.

OPERATOR

Your line is open.

Dan Dolef, Mizuho

Hey guys, excellent results out there. Very, very strong. I just had a question about DSER. Can you talk about, it looks really promising. Can you talk about the market opportunity compared to traditional HELOCs and how we think about it into the future? Thank you.

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

Dan Dolef, Mizuho

Thank you and congrats again.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from James Yarrow with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Yarrow, Goldman Sachs

Good morning and thanks for taking the question. Michael, I wanted to touch on your comments on potentially lower bank risk weights for mortgages. I guess I would think that those could make banks more incentivized to hold assets on balance sheet. But you talked about how you expect this to support volumes. I'd just love to get a little bit more from you just how you think that that could drive even more activity on Figure.

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

James Yarrow, Goldman Sachs

That's super clear. Thank you. Can I just ask one follow-up here? I'd love to just get your sense or your aspirations in the first lien purchase mortgage market. I guess. Is this a goal for you to add to the platform and what do you think you need to build before you could start to tap that? Obviously very sizable TAM.

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

James Yarrow, Goldman Sachs

That's great. Thanks a lot, Michael.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Patrick Moley with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patrick Moley, Piper Sandler

Hey guys, good morning. This is Will Coffs for Patrick Moley. Thanks for the question. Earlier in the call you mentioned upselling Mutual Omaha to Figure Connect. Can you talk a little bit more about the upselling process to connect, some of the sticking points, if any, and the pace at which you expect non-connect volume to switch to connect over time?

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

So everything that we do, Figure Forge, as Mike was mentioning, all this tooling that we provide in this broader ecosystem ultimately greases the wheels of Figure Connect. And that's why you're seeing 60% of volume and why folks like Mutual of Omaha are flocking to this and also increasing their volume by such amounts when they do so.

Patrick Moley, Piper Sandler

Thanks again.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Ryan Tomasello with ABW. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ryan Tomasello, ABW

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

And so as people look to outsource with a simpler, faster on-chain solution like Figure, we're a natural choice. And then furthermore, as people look to the smaller balance first lien loans in particular, those we make profitable, which are historically unprofitable, and banks unlike others can't turn their existing customers down. They support all their depositors or at least try to. So these are all reasons why banks are increasingly interested.

Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman

Asking for first lien not just refi but purchase. And I think it's a testament to how effective the technology is and in particular the benefit of the marketplace that those loans can go into.

Ryan Tomasello, ABW

Great appreciate that. And then just a quick follow-up for Makrina. Can you just talk about the near-term outlook for expenses, you're obviously reiterating the midterm EBITDA target of 60% which is nice to see. But any color on the expense trajectory coming out of 1Q as we think about modeling for the rest of 26 would be helpful. Thanks.

Makrina

Sure. Brian, thanks for joining the call. And we've talked about how our expenses are bifurcated into fixed expenses and variable expenses. As you know, variable expenses will grow as a percentage of volume. So sales and marketing ops and processing those, you'll tend to see they are going to be larger compared to where we were in the past because volumes are just growing naturally as well. Fixed expenses, we do anticipate them to be pretty stable.

I think we were pretty stable versus Q1 for both of those accounts, which is second product and GNA. We expect that trend to continue into the following quarters as well. And then interest expense as we bring down our own loans on democratized prime over the coming quarters. We do expect that to come down as well.

Ryan Tomasello, ABW

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Rob Wildhack with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rob Wildhack, Autonomous Research

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Wildhack, Autonomous Research

Okay, thanks. And then just one on the take rate. Mike Cannonbaum, you called out some interest rate volatility in the quarter. You have that. You have the faster growth in some of the lower take rate products. I would think both of those would be negatives from a take rate perspective. So is there any specific offset that led to the flat take rate sequentially? Just any other color you'd have there would be great.

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

And that's where we're focused in terms of our execution.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Randy Benner with Texas Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Randy Benner, Texas Capital

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

Those are welcomed to kind of emphasize the value of the space, but ultimately those are not part of our consideration set when we look at the addressable market per figure.

Dan Dolef, Mizuho

Okay, well, thanks for that clarification. I guess then I would maybe shift the question to say, for your addressable set. How would you characterize your share gain?

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

So it's not that we're taking the share from anybody. It's that no one was originating that asset. I think Anthony Shea talked about this in his earnings remarks at Loan Dep and references partnership with figures opening up this market for them in a market they couldn't address before. So a lot of what we're doing isn't competing amongst an existing pie. It's Greenfield. We're making bigger pies.

Dan Fannin, Jefferies

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Peterson, Needham

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

We broke that out in terms of the types of funds in particular and as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we have seen somewhat of a rotation into the figure and the consumer loan space given some of the weakness in the software and overall private credit. So from our standpoint, and I mentioned some of those executions we saw both in late March as well as early April and I think that reflects the rotation that I'm sharing about.

Kyle Peterson, Needham

Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer

This first lien space is so greenfield, it just doesn't have the same rate elasticity that you'd expect in a normal mortgage.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no additional questions at this time. This will conclude today's Figure Technology Solutions first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Please disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day.