Figure Technology Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.
On Tuesday, Figure Technology (NASDAQ:FIGR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xaujsbm2/
Figure Technology Solutions Inc. reported a strong Q1 2026 with 92% revenue growth and a 50% adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by a 110% increase in consumer loan marketplace growth.
The company continues to expand its blockchain-based capital market ecosystem, focusing on first lien HELOCs, introducing USDC utility, and integrating third-party borrow volume into its platform.
Management highlighted the successful onboarding of major partners such as Flagstar Bank and Mutual of Omaha, illustrating the growing traction with traditional depositories.
The company launched the on-chain public equity network (OPEN), aiming to enhance liquidity and transactional efficiency in public equities via blockchain.
Future guidance includes a Q2 2026 consumer loan marketplace volume estimate between $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion, reflecting continued strong momentum and strategic partner onboarding.
OPERATOR
Welcome to the Figure Technology Solutions first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. If you'd like to ask a question at that time, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. If at any point your question has been answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. To get to as many questions as time permits, we ask you kindly limit yourself to one question and one follow-up so that others can hear your questions clearly.
We ask you pick up your handset for best sound quality. Lastly, today's call is being recorded. I'd like to now turn the call over to Brian Michaleske, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Brian Michaleske, Head of Investor Relations
Good morning. Welcome to Figure's first quarter 2026 earnings call. My name is Brian Michaleske, Head of Investor Relations here at Figure. Joining me on today's call are Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman, Co-Founder of Figure, Michael Tannenbaum, our Chief Executive Officer, and Macra Gill, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin today, I'd like to briefly note that in today's call we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures have been reconciled to their GAAP equivalents in the earnings release we issued today or yesterday, as well as an appendix to our supplemental slide presentation posted to our website.
As a reminder, non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP results. I'd also highlight that certain comments made today may be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, can cause actual results, events, or circumstances to differ materially from those described in the statements.
For more information, please refer to the risk factors we've identified in our most recent 10-K and other SEC filings. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements if conditions change, except as required by law. With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike Cagney.
Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman
Thanks. So I want to thank everyone for taking the time to join us on the call today. We've got a lot to cover and a very strong quarter before we kick off. I know there were some questions about my absence from the earnings call last quarter, so I wanted to set expectations in my role as Executive Chairman. I'm tasked with long-term strategy of Figure. Join these calls. When we're spending time on that topic like today, you should expect to hear from me about every other call, but that will vary based on what's happening with the business.
So I understand that for an investor looking at Figure for the first time, there's a lot to take in often leads investors to take the easy path. Assuming Figure is a HELOC company, but Figure is not a HELOC company. Figure is a company building a capital market ecosystem native to blockchain. This is a total overhaul of the existing market. To kick off this call, I'd like to lay out the ecosystem we're building, how we plan to scale it and why it matters so Figures ecosystem has three debt and structured finance, equity and non-debt, digital assets and capital and financing markets.
Yields acts as the currency that ties these verticals together with debt and structured finance. Our first launch into that vertical was through our own retail HELOC production back in 2018. We quickly evolved that into a B2B business and today the vast majority of our mortgage production on the platform comes from our 380 plus third-party partners. Further, over half that production trades on Connect, our whole loan marketplace. With Connect, we pioneered what we believe to be the only liquid private credit capital eses which are only quasi-private.
This capital market, not the origination technologies are moat in this business and our primary revenue driver for loans in our ecosystem. Last year we began to bring our digital assets over to DEFI for financing. That introduced the problems remained to all real-world assets on blockchain. DEFI is asset-based lending. The premise is that the collateral backing the loan is liquid. What are the collateral as a whole loan? Given an LTV breach, how does a lender take a fractional position in the whole loan?
And even if they could, where would they sell it? This is where our platform Forge comes in. We built Forge to transform whole loans into small single dollar liquid participation units. Loans get pledged or sold into a bankruptcy remote container. That container issues participation units against the loans. These units have a natural market. If they get expensive entities will buy loans on Connect and pledge them to the container. Then sell participation units in the market.
They get cheap bigger and others will buy them, swap into loans and securitize them. This two-way arbitrage supports a liquid marketplace with liquidity. The units work as collateral and DeFi. Lenders can see market liquidity, volatility and advance rate to decide on whether to participate as they would with Bitcoin or other crypto assets. Forge acts as a critical intermediary between on-chain loans and Defi. We were excited to announce Agora in Q1 as the first Forge third-party partner and are building a pipeline of many other issuers across consumer mortgage receivables, SMB and other loan categories with the goal of bringing these issuers moves issuers onto blockchain into Connect and via Forge to Defi. Michael will talk more about the economic model for this and the other two verticals, but essentially we make money running the marketplace which is Connect, the bridge to Defi which is Forge and Dart, Defi itself which today is democratized prime and the arbitrage from participating in the token market for equity and non-digital assets. In Q1 figure launched the on-chain public equity network or open.
With open we are capturing the blockchain value proposition, transactional efficiency, liquidity and DeFi through Public Equity's native on-chain on open stock is registered on the blockchain not DTCC. Stocks trade on our ATF's which functions like a decentralized exchange. Self-custody self-clearing. The ATF supports Direct Wallet Connect eliminating the need for introducing brokers and through self-custody stockholders can access Defi for lend and borrow.
Open delivers important value to companies and investors. First, companies can do proxy and other outreach and distributions directly to wallet holders, eliminating the cost of these services from firms like DTCC. Second, the combination of 24.7 trading and WalletConnect opens up access to trading to a global investor base. But a most important value proposition lies in Defi with open. Shareholders can put their stock up as collateral to borrow in Defi markets at potentially better advance in interest rates that can cross collateralize combining stock with Bitcoin for example to borrow against both.
But most importantly they control stock loan rather than the prime broker sitting in between a stock lender and borrower. In an opaque market, the shareholder can put their stock out or borrow directly on a lit limit order book. This redirects the money the primes make today to the shareholder. It also creates an interesting mitigant to high short interest where the underlying stock is on. When the underlying stock is on special with the shareholder getting the full stock loan benefit, the company creates a countervailing force to own a heavily shorted stock.
A high coupon from the stock loan open is unique in that the stock is native on-chain not a DTC copy or an SPV interest. Shareholders have full rights and the stock can trade in a limit order book. Competing efforts suffer from limited access as PVs aren't available to US investors. For example limited liquidity BTCC copies can't trade in a limit order book because of reg NMS and thus Execution or limited utility, so copies of assets generally won't work in defi protocols.
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
In terms of volume, we saw growth across all channels, most notably new partners, depository activity, business purpose, and partner growth via FigureConnect. I'll walk through each now. We added 80 new partners, the most ever, and launched partners, including the seventh largest mortgage lender in the country. Our business purpose product, highlighted by the SMB channel, continued its very rapid expansion with volume at almost 60 million this quarter.
These two products, often used by real estate investment businesses, represent a roughly $100 billion addressable annual origination market. DSCR loans focus on rental housing and are one of the fastest growing pockets of residential lending, and residential transition loans are an attractive category for us on democratized prime due to their short-term nature. In Q1, we saw 70% growth from both of these products, and we expect this to be a focus going forward.
The economic model of yields is a captured spread over SOFR, which is roughly 35 basis points multiplied by the yields balance outstanding. Democratized prime saw the launch of Agora auto assets with 24 million borrowed as of the end of last month. Third-party borrowers are the immediate focus of democratized prime, and this quarter we have already added three more, including a DSCR originator and Credibly, a fintech lender for small and medium-sized businesses.
The stake yields prime token is now the number one by TBL on the Camino marketplace, and we recently announced an extension into Ethereum. Even though third-party borrow is the current limiter on growth in the marketplace, we maintain robust efforts to diversify our lender mix as well. I mention this because to echo Mike earlier, Figure has ambitions for democratized prime to be much larger, and we are seeking to bring entire asset classes on chain.
Makrina
Our volume on FigureConnect accounted for 56% of overall Q1 volume, suggesting enhanced capital efficiency given the balance sheet light dynamic of FigureConnect. Democratized Prime ended the quarter with matched offer balances of 368 million when YLDS ended at 598 million, reflecting continued adoption following the prime token's expansion onto Solana and our broader Real World Assets Consortium initiatives, adding distribution for these products.
We continue to see more first lien volume, which reached 20% of our total volume this quarter, up from 14% in Q1 of 25. As we've mentioned, there are a number of inputs to take rate, which is why we do not really view it as the core North Star metric for the business. Mix shift is one factor, and over time you should expect some of our key growth areas, including first lien on Figure Connect, to impact towards lower take rates than junior lien volume.
As Mike Cagney noted in his remarks and also has noted a number of times in past remarks, building out marketplaces requires upfront investments. With that, the scale comes quickly and handsomely. As with Democratized Prime, where we are already seeing scale benefits into prevailing lending rates, which will flatter margins going forward. I will cover this further in the Balance Sheet and Liquidity section. Moving to profitability and adjusted EBITDA.
Thank you, and we will now open up the queue for questions.
OPERATOR
Your line is open.
Dan Dolef, Mizuho
Hey guys, excellent results out there. Very, very strong. I just had a question about DSER. Can you talk about, it looks really promising. Can you talk about the market opportunity compared to traditional HELOCs and how we think about it into the future? Thank you.
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
Dan Dolef, Mizuho
Thank you and congrats again.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll take our next question from James Yarrow with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
James Yarrow, Goldman Sachs
Good morning and thanks for taking the question. Michael, I wanted to touch on your comments on potentially lower bank risk weights for mortgages. I guess I would think that those could make banks more incentivized to hold assets on balance sheet. But you talked about how you expect this to support volumes. I'd just love to get a little bit more from you just how you think that that could drive even more activity on Figure.
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
James Yarrow, Goldman Sachs
That's super clear. Thank you. Can I just ask one follow-up here? I'd love to just get your sense or your aspirations in the first lien purchase mortgage market. I guess. Is this a goal for you to add to the platform and what do you think you need to build before you could start to tap that? Obviously very sizable TAM.
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
James Yarrow, Goldman Sachs
That's great. Thanks a lot, Michael.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll take our next question from Patrick Moley with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Patrick Moley, Piper Sandler
Hey guys, good morning. This is Will Coffs for Patrick Moley. Thanks for the question. Earlier in the call you mentioned upselling Mutual Omaha to Figure Connect. Can you talk a little bit more about the upselling process to connect, some of the sticking points, if any, and the pace at which you expect non-connect volume to switch to connect over time?
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
So everything that we do, Figure Forge, as Mike was mentioning, all this tooling that we provide in this broader ecosystem ultimately greases the wheels of Figure Connect. And that's why you're seeing 60% of volume and why folks like Mutual of Omaha are flocking to this and also increasing their volume by such amounts when they do so.
Patrick Moley, Piper Sandler
Thanks again.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll take our next question from Ryan Tomasello with ABW. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Ryan Tomasello, ABW
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
And so as people look to outsource with a simpler, faster on-chain solution like Figure, we're a natural choice. And then furthermore, as people look to the smaller balance first lien loans in particular, those we make profitable, which are historically unprofitable, and banks unlike others can't turn their existing customers down. They support all their depositors or at least try to. So these are all reasons why banks are increasingly interested.
Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman
Asking for first lien not just refi but purchase. And I think it's a testament to how effective the technology is and in particular the benefit of the marketplace that those loans can go into.
Ryan Tomasello, ABW
Great appreciate that. And then just a quick follow-up for Makrina. Can you just talk about the near-term outlook for expenses, you're obviously reiterating the midterm EBITDA target of 60% which is nice to see. But any color on the expense trajectory coming out of 1Q as we think about modeling for the rest of 26 would be helpful. Thanks.
Makrina
Sure. Brian, thanks for joining the call. And we've talked about how our expenses are bifurcated into fixed expenses and variable expenses. As you know, variable expenses will grow as a percentage of volume. So sales and marketing ops and processing those, you'll tend to see they are going to be larger compared to where we were in the past because volumes are just growing naturally as well. Fixed expenses, we do anticipate them to be pretty stable.
I think we were pretty stable versus Q1 for both of those accounts, which is second product and GNA. We expect that trend to continue into the following quarters as well. And then interest expense as we bring down our own loans on democratized prime over the coming quarters. We do expect that to come down as well.
Ryan Tomasello, ABW
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll take our next question from Rob Wildhack with Autonomous Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Rob Wildhack, Autonomous Research
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Wildhack, Autonomous Research
Okay, thanks. And then just one on the take rate. Mike Cannonbaum, you called out some interest rate volatility in the quarter. You have that. You have the faster growth in some of the lower take rate products. I would think both of those would be negatives from a take rate perspective. So is there any specific offset that led to the flat take rate sequentially? Just any other color you'd have there would be great.
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
And that's where we're focused in terms of our execution.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll take our next question from Randy Benner with Texas Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
Randy Benner, Texas Capital
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
Those are welcomed to kind of emphasize the value of the space, but ultimately those are not part of our consideration set when we look at the addressable market per figure.
Dan Dolef, Mizuho
Okay, well, thanks for that clarification. I guess then I would maybe shift the question to say, for your addressable set. How would you characterize your share gain?
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
So it's not that we're taking the share from anybody. It's that no one was originating that asset. I think Anthony Shea talked about this in his earnings remarks at Loan Dep and references partnership with figures opening up this market for them in a market they couldn't address before. So a lot of what we're doing isn't competing amongst an existing pie. It's Greenfield. We're making bigger pies.
Dan Fannin, Jefferies
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Peterson, Needham
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
We broke that out in terms of the types of funds in particular and as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we have seen somewhat of a rotation into the figure and the consumer loan space given some of the weakness in the software and overall private credit. So from our standpoint, and I mentioned some of those executions we saw both in late March as well as early April and I think that reflects the rotation that I'm sharing about.
Kyle Peterson, Needham
Michael B. Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer
This first lien space is so greenfield, it just doesn't have the same rate elasticity that you'd expect in a normal mortgage.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no additional questions at this time. This will conclude today's Figure Technology Solutions first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Please disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day.
In addition to open, we also support marketplaces for other non-debt digital assets including crypto. While we're not actively trying to grow these markets today, they provide an important laboratory for testing and product and technology ideas. Again, Michael will talk about the unit economics but with open we earn listing fees, trading fees, but the bulk of the economics come from defi on capital and financing markets. The common thread across the debt and equity verticals and the biggest value from blockchain is the defi.
Last year figures stood up a self-custody bilateral marketplace called Democratized Prime. As the name implies, we weren't trying to hide our ambitions. After this effort, we're building a competing venue for financing digital assets on blockchain. Democratized prime currently supports markets across whole loans, loan participations, crypto and equity. Democratized prime is native to the provenance blockchain, our primary Layer one chain. Last year the Provenance foundation launched Hastra, a defi protocol that swaps wrapped yields for a prime token.
The Hastra protocol unwraps the yield, stakes the yields to democratize prime and passes on the interest less a fee to the prime token holder. There are liquid markets for prime tokens and active defi protocols away from provenance blockchain that provide leverage called looping for prime token holders, boosting returns from mid-single digits to mid-teens. Astra acts as middleware from third-party layer one blockchains to democratize Prime. It launched on Solana in Q4 using Kamino for financing and Raydium for liquidity.
The prime token was the fastest growing token in Kamino's history and is the largest actively deployed real-world asset token per defi llama in the entire defi ecosystem across any blockchain. Last week Hastra announced its launch on the Morpho protocol on Ethereum, opening up an even larger addressable defi market on blockchain. Today again Michael will talk in detail about the economics, but the primary driver here is a spread we earn between lenders and borrowers with some protocol fees from HASTRA eventually paid back to figure in terms of what we're trying to do to scale these verticals, we're pursuing a set of discrete strategies to build out our blockchain native capital market ecosystem. First, we're working on growing the first lien market via HELOC on Connect. The first lien market is upwards of 25 times larger than the second lien space. We've been pushing an innovative solution of using heloc and First Lien position, dramatically lowering origination costs relative to traditional mortgages and are beginning to establish dominance in the sub $300,000 first lien loan marketplace.
Second, we're focused on bringing USDC USDT Utility to Yields. While Yield is peer-to-peer transferable as a security still requires a transfer agent to know the name and address of each holder, we're advocating both to the SEC and via Clarity to satisfy transfer agent requirements with Wallet address. This would bring identical utility to Yields afforded to any Genius act coin, but with the added feature that Yields pays interest, we see this as a significant unlock for applications from DEFI to payments.
Third, we're working to build a proof of point of the bar. We're working to proof a point of the borrow benefit to shareholders on Open. We've been working with some of our largest shareholders to migrate their stock positions from NASDAQ to Open. We believe this will cause a tipping point where borrow for shorts must happen on chain. Once we've established this proof point, we'll make a concerted go to market push for more listings. Fourth, we're bringing third-party borrow onto Democratized prime and in order for us to scale significantly, we need to make bolder bets in terms of the types of companies that we partner with and the structure in which we do. The team has done a nice job of adding 380 plus partners in our Tokenized mortgage marketplace, but we are exploring ways to add additional assets and change the capital markets at scale. In fact, we'll talk about adding SMB as part of Michael's comments. Fifth, to accommodate this expected increase in volume, we're working to bring Tradfi capital on the Democratized Prime. The DEFI ecosystem is still nascent in size relative to Tradfi wholesale capital markets.
To get DEFI to scale, we need tradfi dollars from retail investors and institutional asset managers to begin to use protocols like Democratize prime to earn yield. We're working with multiple partners on this, including ensuring security perfection of collateral and helping third parties launch dedicated defi yield funds where they have guaranteed access to certain democratized prime pools. And finally, we're beginning to allocate resources into existential problems for blockchain a wallet centric experience.
Firms like Coinbase, Robinhood and Sofi are building super apps a one-stop shop where the firm controls the customer data, custody transactions and experience. Blockchain affords a different user-centric approach. Notably with self-custody wallets and distributed applications, entities can control their data, pick their own transaction venues and maintain a consistent user experience. Blockchain today is a very small pond. The only way to make it a lake, then an ocean is to deliver an experience that both retail and institutional traffic customers can embrace.
You'll hear more from us on this topic over the coming months. Blockchain ecosystem is a multi-year endeavor with massive upside I know public companies look quarter to quarter, but we want to set expectations on timing. It took us several years to drive mainstream adoption in HELOCs and it wasn't an easy path. We expect the same as we build into additional credit, equity and yields, but believe the payoff is worth the effort. To help explain the upside and to provide a recap of the quarter, I'm handing it off to Michael.
Thanks, Mike. I'll kick it off by covering our strong performance this quarter. Q1 2026 continued our impressive financial performance with again over 110% consumer loan marketplace growth and roughly 50% adjusted EBITDA margins, putting us at a rule of 140 versus a benchmark of 40. Revenue was up 92% and adjusted EBITDA margin at 50% as we continue to see the benefits of our capital light marketplace FigureConnect in the financials. In fact, FigureConnect grew to 56% of volume, up from 54% last quarter.
We've also seen a significant acceleration of depository activity within our pipeline, reflecting a clear and growing demand for Figure's loan products from this important market segment. Highlighting this is the recent onboarding of Flagstar Bank, a large regional depository and now the largest bank originator on our marketplace to date. This validates our platform's institutional grade and our ability to support complex large-scale banking operations.
We're currently in the final stages of implementation. We believe this momentum will only be amplified by proposed regulatory shifts. Specifically, Fed guidance regarding reduced risk weightings for mortgage assets and home equity loans serves as a substantial tailwind, further incentivizing depositories to leverage our platform and optimize their balance sheets. The business channel progress coincides with growth we are seeing in DSCR and Residential Transition Loans.
Last quarter, I dubbed 2026 the year of the first lien. Today, I'm pleased to share first lien volume now accounts for 20% of our total, up from 19% last quarter. We compete there primarily in the small balance loans where our $1,000 average cost to originate versus industry average of $11,500 is most differentiated because the cost savings make the largest difference on smaller loans. The standardization and liquidity that we are bringing to the mortgage industry is showing up in our strong results, our volume growth, and our execution in the face of complex geopolitical and macroeconomic environments.
In a recent meeting with a major potential partner, an executive shared that their company sees two existential threats. The first I expected: AI disrupting the value chain such that their company's cost advantage erodes. But the second was that Figure becomes the default capital market and that they're late to partner with us. That company is one we've called on for years, and the posture shift was notable. Macrina will cover take rate in more detail, but we achieved 3.8% this quarter in line with the guidance we provided.
Reminder that in connection with the outline Mike just gave, our economic model for FigureConnect and the consumer loan marketplace more broadly is take rate by volume. On this quarter's take rate, we see this result as impressive, especially in light of the volatility in interest rate expectations experienced throughout Q1. As we indicated last quarter, while our take rate is lower on first lien volume, the total revenue contribution margin and EBITDA we earn on each first lien loan is higher as balances are significantly larger.
For example, we would rather earn a 2% take rate on a $300,000 first lien loan or $6,000 than a 4% take rate on a $60,000 second lien loan or $2,400. As the cost to originate are the same, any decrease in take rate is not a reflection on our competitive differentiation and or demand for our platform. Having just recently crossed the $1 billion monthly marketplace origination mark, we see a clear path to 2 billion. On the acquisition side, we benefit from what we refer to as whales, which can do 50 million plus per month at scale.
We've been adding at least one of these per quarter consistently. One of the whales we added in late Q3, for example, did over 150 million this quarter. While smaller partners contribute less, we have also been adding conservatively around 50 per quarter. And with the wide-open TAMs and SMBN depositories, we see lots of opportunity. Then we have growth from existing partners which continues to exceed expectations. This is fueled by improvements we make to the product as well as the incentives that drive volume on FigureConnect.
Think of FigureConnect as the baleen for these whales. It's the specialized infrastructure that allows them to swim through the capital market and efficiently ingest vast amounts of volume. Just as baleen filters, everything a whale takes in, connects, standardizes, and filters their originations into AAA quality assets for our capital markets. Three examples: 1. Product improvements we made in Q3, such as expanding the underwriting automation to business bank accounts, now account for almost 10% of our monthly volume. 2. For Connect, on average, we see over 2 times monthly volume on a same partner basis 6 months after launching on Connect. 3. In Q1, we saw, for example, 5x monthly volume growth for Mutual of Omaha, a Fortune 300 financial institution, after upselling to Connect. Ultimately, we see a very clear path forward to continuing to double the business from here.
Turning to the blockchain ecosystem, we continue to see rapid growth with yields and democratized prime balances, both growing roughly 80% quarter over quarter with yields. Democratized prime participants are staking yields via the Hastra Protocol as a way to earn yield. Growth also came via a major milestone with an OCC chartered bank keeping yields on its balance sheet for treasury purposes. Lastly, we are working with a large regional bank on a sweep arrangement that we expect to drive significant balances.
Credibly highlights the traction we've made in the SMB space as well as the opportunity to build new tokenized capital markets rails. In 2026, we planned to add a total of 8 to 10 third-party originators, although we are on our way to exceeding that goal. Adding third-party borrow volume on democratized prime is important because 1. it's currently the bottleneck to growth and 2. because our revenue model earns economics from the borrower, 50 basis points has been the baseline, but with the value of forge as Mike mentioned earlier, we see upside to that number on the lend side of the marketplace.
While the take rate of democratized prime is lower than our consumer loan marketplace, the TAM is much larger, and the inbound interest we have from borrowers joining the platform is significant. We see a medium-term world where democratized prime balances are measured in the tens to hundreds of billions. In terms of Open, our on-chain public equity network, we maintain a robust pipeline of issuers with Open World being the second issuer to publicly file a registration statement with the SEC with the intent to use Open. Mike outlined a lot of the why with Open, but from an economic perspective, we see a number of fee opportunities here. Listing fees and trading fees are endemic to the equity capital markets, but the broader prime brokerage activity with the same monetization model we see for debt and democratized prime is the largest opportunity by total addressable market.
Before turning it over to Makrina, I want to quickly cover private credit before ending on AI. In terms of the capital markets, our platform was resilient despite the industry's concerns around retail investor-driven redemptions from private credit funds. In March 26th alone, when private credit concerns were heightened, over 1.15 billion of whole loan sales were executed on Figure's marketplace. In April 2026, a BWIC bid wanted in competition or a loan auction was completed on Figure's platform that resulted in a record low spread to the applicable risk-free rate, reflecting strong institutional investor demand for our assets.
In fact, we're seeing increased interest in Figure assets as investors rotate out of leveraged loans where there are more concerns and into the high-quality diversified consumer assets on our marketplace. As a reminder, the credit performance of loans in our marketplace reflects a borrower base with strong fundamentals. Turning to AI and building off our discussion from last quarter, we believe rapid AI adoption represents a massive tailwind for blockchain native companies like Figure, and I'll continue to detail our efforts here regularly. Capital markets are undergoing a simultaneous shift from blockchain and AI, and Figure is building the system that connects them. Here we say AI is the brain, blockchain is the nervous system. Our custom AI platform operates on a structured timestamped on-chain financial data set that is directly tied to actual transactions, trained on real outcomes, and helps with execution within our marketplace.
This is a key point of differentiation, and I can't emphasize it enough. Many organizations today are building AI-enabled features or experimenting with agents, but moving capital markets requires an underlying system that is optimized for reliability, control, and compliance. As I repeatedly say, you can't AI your way into AAA. To lead this next phase of execution, we recently welcomed back Rod Alfouhya as our head of AI. Under his leadership, we're developing agentic workflow systems on top of our platform that handle tasks like data onboarding, document validation, underwriting checks, and exception handling.
Everything we do is an attempt to systematically reduce friction in areas where automation, complemented by human oversight when necessary, delivers the most value. Three specific examples I'll cover are 1. our use of AI in building product, 2. our use of AI in customer support, and 3. our use of AI in adapting Agora's third-party auto assets to democratize prime. In the last year, we've seen a 25% increase year over year in what we call story completion, which is essentially engineering projects delivered on flat headcount.
In chat containment, we've seen 70% and are now implementing voice AI. And most significantly, with Agora and now other third-party democratized prime assets, we introduced an AI-enabled validation workflow that compares third-party assets against the underwriting criteria those assets were intended to satisfy at origination. The initial results have been encouraging and are helping us build a more scalable platform. Workflow and control framework for onboarding third-party assets. And now I'll turn it over to Makrina for financials.
Thank you, Michael, and good morning, everyone. As Michael highlighted, the first quarter of 2026 was a period of both significant growth and strategic diversification of our partner and product offerings. For Figure, we are operating at a rule of 140, a best-in-class standard. We've achieved this through 92% year-over-year adjusted net revenue growth combined with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%. To put that in perspective, we are performing at more than triple the traditional Rule of 40 industry benchmark.
Our consumer loan marketplace volume grew over 110% year-over-year. This brings our Q1 26 volume to approximately 2.9 billion compared to 1.4 billion in Q1 of 2025 as momentum accelerated coming out of the winter months this quarter. In March, for the first time as a company, we crossed above 1 billion of CLM volume at 1.2 billion to highlight the scale. March volume alone represented 85% of all of Q1 2025. This momentum has continued into Q2 with our published April volumes continuing to accelerate both sequentially and year-over-year.
Our adjusted net revenue for Q1 26 was 167 million, an increase of 92% over the prior year. Quarter adjusted net revenue benefited from higher consumer loan marketplace volume alongside servicing and interest income, which are asset balance-based revenue lines. Adjusted net revenue directly correlated to consumer loan marketplace volume grew 109% year-over-year while servicing and interest income combined grew by 42%. Our net take rate for the quarter was 3.8%, which is in line with our previous guidance between 3.5 to 4%.
That said, these businesses are attractive because they are less capital intensive, operating in much larger markets and generate strong contribution margins and profitability for the company. So when we evaluate performance, we are much more focused on contribution profit, EBITDA, and the absolute dollar economics of the business rather than just take rate. In this quarter, specifically, some of the inputs to take rate were net positive based on normal market variability, including interest rate-related dynamics in some of the higher take rate portions of the business.
More broadly, as we continue leaning into larger opportunities like first lien, which is roughly 25 times the size of the junior lien market, we believe that is the right trade-off for long-term growth and profitability. To touch on loan sale execution on FigureConnect, it has held quite steady in Q1 26 and into April of 2026 despite the macro and geopolitical environment. Since the beginning of the year, we have priced 5 securitizations with an aggregate notional value of nearly 1.9 billion and are continuing to see our pools priced competitively within new issue markets, reflecting a strong market consensus on the quality and resilience of the underlying credit on our marketplace. One further point to add in this revenue discussion section is that we are strategically retaining a portion of our loans, as reflected by the approximately 300 on our balance sheet at quarter end, longer than we normally do, which was a deliberate decision to support the build-out of our Democratized Prime DeFi marketplace. As I had indicated during the Q4 earnings call, during our IPO roadshow, and recent earnings calls, we have highlighted the importance of using our own inventory to build this marketplace.
Lenders on blockchain are showing significant appetite as we see continued interest and growth in lender supply coming into Democratized Prime, and Figure-originated loans are supporting the supply to match offers. This translated to higher interest expense of approximately 2 million quarter over quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted as a result by approximately 1.4% with a larger revenue denominator for lower margin interest revenue. With more lenders and asset classes coming online into Democratized Prime over the next quarters, as Michael announced today, we expect this interest income expense and loan balance trend to diminish.
Our GAAP net income for this quarter was 45 million, including a tax benefit of 7 million. Following the post-IPO lockup expiration, we saw a one-time tax benefit from option exercises. While equity activity can continue to create periodic tax benefits, we view the magnitude of the Q1 benefit as elevated and not indicative of the full-year expected tax rate. Assuming no additional material tax benefits from option exercises, we currently expect the full-year effective tax rate to be closer to the 20% range.
Adjusted EBITDA was $83 million, up approximately 190% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 50% compared to 33% in the prior year period. In addition to the interest income and interest expense impact to our margin, as I discussed earlier, from a variable cost efficiency perspective, we are making further investments to utilize AI and automate our operations. Our technology platform has proved to be extensible, and even as we have been adding a number of enhancements to the mortgage products to support new income types and property ownership models, there has not been a material increase in these costs.
Operations and processing costs declined 20% from 93 basis points to 74 basis points as a percent of volume as our CLL volume more than doubled from Q1.25 to Q1.26. This is the power of our AI-driven efficiency roadmap. Near term, we expect operations and processing costs to remain relatively flat as a percent of volume as we continue these initiatives with AI-driven improvements expected to impact further in the second half of 2026. Moving to our balance sheet and liquidity, we ended the quarter with approximately $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
Loan sell for sale was approximately $500 million at quarter end, an increase of $100 million since year end and on par with a year ago. Our loan sell for sale balance typically reflects the periodic timing of loan sale and securitization programs as we generally only hold these for a few weeks. As I mentioned earlier, as we scale Democratized Prime and utilize Figure loans for collateral to meet lender supply, we extended the time we hold certain loans on our balance sheet.
For this quarter, available lender supply was 0.9 times borrower demand at the end of the year. This is now 1.2 times at the end of this quarter. As more third-party borrower demand comes onto the platform, such as Agora Data as well as Credibly, which we announced this May, we expect these balances to normalize back to historical trends. In addition, as more lender supply comes in from the ETH network, we expect to add more lender supply and also bring down costs to borrowers on the Democratized Prime marketplace.
I wanted to provide some color on changes to adjusted net revenue as YLDS in circulation continues to grow. We are updating our definition of adjusted net revenue to deduct YLDS-related interest expense, what holders of yields earn, which today is SOFR minus 35 basis points. This better reflects the true spread take rate on YLDS as part of adjusted net revenue. In addition, as our CLM volume continues to grow, we are holding more marketable securities on our balance sheet as a regulatory requirement to hold at least 5% of Figure-sponsored securitizations.
We are adjusting net revenue and adjusted EBITDA for unrealized P&L volatility from these securities. Note that securitizations issued by our guarantor do not have a risk retention requirement. Finally, starting this quarter, we are introducing quarterly guidance for our consumer loan marketplace volume. Looking ahead, we are establishing our Q2 26 CLM volume guidance in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion. This marks the first quarter in which we are providing formal volume guidance.
We believe this is the appropriate inflection point to do so as the increased data transparency from our blockchain integration combined with more predictable scaling patterns provides us with the requisite visibility to forecast with a high degree of confidence. Our outlook is supported by a robust start to the year. Following a strong Q1, April delivered another record-breaking volume month. That momentum has carried into May where we continue to see strong activity levels ahead of normal holiday-related trends later in the quarter.
As Michael noted earlier, our strategy remains focused on onboarding high-volume whale partners. In our guidance, we have been intentionally conservative regarding the ramp-up of larger accounts onboarded in Q4 and Q1 using a three to six months timeline. While we have seen partners integrate faster, we believe it is prudent to provide a range that accommodates a more measured ramp-up. This approach ensures our guidance remains grounded as we continue to scale these enterprise-level relationships.
Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. At this time, if you have a question or a comment, please press star one on your telephone keypad. If at any point your question is answered, you may remove yourself from the queue by pressing star two. Again, we kindly ask you limit yourself to one question and one follow-up and pick up your handset when posing your question. Thank you, and we'll take our first question from Dan Dolef with Mizuho. Please go ahead.
Thanks, Dan. We talked both about residential transition loans and DSER, which is debt service covenant ratio, and both of those are targeted towards traditionally investment orientation in the business case. So people using a loan for business purposes, often renovation or fix and flip, and you're seeing product traction there in markets that have historically been pretty manual, fragmented, operationally intensive. These capital markets have also been really slow with legacy processes and loan-by-loan sales.
And so we think this creates an opportunity for modernization on chain. These greenfield opportunities come in that broader business market that I was mentioning, which we see as another avenue to attack that 35 trillion of home equity outstanding. And I mentioned this in the prepared remarks. But for residential transition loans in particular, we see that as a really nice... Fit with democratized prime because the loans are relatively high rate, they're collateralized by a home, but they're also short term. So it's almost a perfect fit there.
There's two ways. There's the origination and there's the capital market. From an origination perspective, if banks are looking to have the flexibility and re-enter the mortgage space, as you likely know it's generally a non-bank market today, then Figure is the easiest way for them to get up and running. And it also provides the most flexibility from a capital market perspective because they can make and hold some portion and they can also even hold just for CRA eligible, for example.
So we've seen a lot of interest from banks and depositories in doing so. And then more broadly in the event that bank balance sheets actually become a strong long-term opportunity for holding mortgages, which today is not the case. Many banks participate in Fannie Mae securitizations even though they have the balance sheet. But if that were to change, then we think Figure Connect would be the ultimate rails and pipeline to help those banks aggregate mortgages because they're not going to overnight become large originators of this asset class.
It's a medium-term goal for sure. We think that it's obviously a large addressable market. We have great relationships across partners and we think as we look to ultimately take the entire capital market on chain, purchase mortgage is a part of that for us. We are currently contemplating with some of our larger partners, some of those whales we've mentioned who have actually come inbound and ask for that. So we're currently developing that in connection with some of those partners.
Thanks for the question. Process generally is a volume-based one. The incentives are naturally aligned. As a reminder, when people move to connect, they ultimately earn more of the economics and then Figure goes to be increasingly balance sheet light and earns a higher EBITDA margin as a result. And so generally around 5 to 10 million of monthly volume is when conversations start regarding Figure Connect. And we've made it as easy as possible by building a large ecosystem of products, including Democratized Prime, which is a way that people can finance assets as they aggregate to then ultimately securitize.
Thanks. Nice to see the addition of Flagstar. I know you've already given some prepared remarks on it, but wanted to double-click on the traction you're seeing with traditional depositories, particularly for Flagstar. What drove that win and then in general how that sales motion differs versus going to your traditional, more common IMB and fintech partners. Beyond some of these regulatory dynamics, Michael, what's driving the unlock of those conversations?
The drive towards depositories is personal for me. I was an investment banker covering regional banks right out of school. So I've been really focused on this space since I got here. And Mike Cagney is also as a way with regional banks. So for both of us, it's been a big focus and we have yet until recently to make really significant traction. And I think the turning point has been one just the scale of what we're doing. At some point now in the past quarter, we crossed over a billion a month of volume, which is really significant.
I think us being a profitable public company makes banks more likely to work with us. And I think the years in business, frankly, is another thing I hear and of all those years being really careful not to cross-sell and not to cross-market, which is really important to banks who spent in many cases centuries protecting their brand. I'd also add that banks in particular are not as well equipped to the boom and bust cycles that the rate environment has brought more recently.
Flagstar in particular has been a partner and Mike, feel free to elaborate because it's been a partnership dating back to when it was New York Community Bank and we have known them and we have been a deposit customer but it was only until recently that we were able to turn that long-standing relationship into an origination one. And we think that is going to be a major deal as we go and seek to get the rest of those 5,000 banks and 5,000 credit unions that currently aren't working with Figure.
Yeah, I think just to build on that and to reemphasize the ability for us to offer competitive product in the sub 300,000 first lien category is an enormous opportunity. Both I think all three of us commented on the fact that first lien is a 25 times larger market than the second lien space where HELOC has traditionally been used. And we see the banks in particular as wanting to lean in. But going back to what Michael said earlier and reemphasizing our big partners have been coming to us proactively asking for first lien.
Morning guys. Just on the volume outlook for the second quarter, you've got the 4 billion roughly at the middle point and I think you called out 1.3 in April. So that kind of suggests May and June on average will be about the same as April. And that's a little bit different from the more, you know, the pattern of sequential growth we've seen through this year. So is there anything to read into there? Because my instinct would have been for more sequential growth given the huge opportunity, the seasonally strong spring months in home lending and all the new products you've been highlighting.
Sure. I've also mentioned in my prepared remarks we want to make sure that we look at our whales that have been coming through for Q4 and Q1 and they tend to ramp in a three to six month timeline. So when we're providing guidance and where we think we're going to end up for Q2, we really want to take a balanced approach as we think about where it could come out. We could be a little bit on the conservative side just looking at trends, but I do think we need to be looking at this on the right pace and that's where we think we're going to end up.
Take rate is an output of lots of inputs. So we have, for example, mix shift to Figure Connect, we have mix shift to first lien, we have shift from DTC to B2B. And then you have the actual take rates that are coming partner by partner as people expand volume tiers, for example. And you also have take rates that are coming from the overall execution and gain on sale. So all of those things collectively create the take rate for the quarter. And that take rate is ultimately, as we've said, it's an output metric.
And our view is that the activity for this quarter, the puts and takes of all that ended up at 3.8, which is something that we think is strong and as you noted in particularly in light of the volatility that happened towards the end of the quarter. That said, that broader range that we provided we maintain because of all the variability in these inputs. But I'll just restate the example that I gave in the prepared remarks, which is the focus on first lien and on product diversification are ultimately strengths of the platform in terms of both EBITDA and contribution margin.
Hey, thanks. So, obviously the overall volume trend is good, per the guide, but for HELOC, just the HELOC market in particular, do you feel that you're gaining share? There's more banks because of the lock-in effect who are offering HELOC products. SOFI had an announcement that got some investor reactions. Can you give us a sense, almost halfway through the year, do you think you're gaining share? Where are you fitting in the overall HELOC competitive market in the US?
Thanks for the question. We've said this before, which is that we don't actually consider the HELOC market to be relevant to what we do. One, because so much of what we Do is Greenfield, and two, because so many of our partners don't consider themselves mortgage companies or participants in the HELOC market. And three, because of so much of what we do as first lien, which would have historically been the purview of a traditional mortgage. And so for us, HELOC is a way to approach not only that 35 trillion of home equity, but also that 2 trillion of annual mortgage origination. So kind of the announcements of Sofi and others.
I characterize our share gain as a combination of new partner growth. And we see the opportunities there as not only the existing first lien origination market. Right. So call it people like banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks that originate mortgages, but also fintechs and home improvement companies that historically don't consider themselves in this space but look to tap home equity as places where we're gaining share both in terms of net new customers, but also very importantly, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, as gaining share versus ultimately Fannie and Freddie's market.
If you look at Mutual of Omaha, something cited in the quarter, that 5x quarter over quarter growth that we saw didn't just come from an overall 5x growth at Mutual Omaha that came at the expense of Fannie and Freddie market share. And that's where we see ultimately our competition, that combination of, call it the Ellie Mae ice and Fannie and Freddie Mac complex. Just to build on that, I think it's important to emphasize that sub $300,000 first lien category is a loan that wasn't done before.
Great, thanks. Good morning. I was hoping you could expand upon your comments on the outlook for new partners. Obviously a lot of momentum in the numbers we saw this quarter, but how does that compare to say at the beginning of the year and then also the three to six months of ramping that you highlighted for your larger customers? I would also just be curious about how that compared to say a year ago is that three to six months shorter than maybe what you saw previous as customers have become more comfortable with the platform or you've grown in your size and scale.
Dan, the future is bright. We see the pipeline the same today as it has been and in fact I feel Mike has said to me we can't double forever, but so far we are doubling forever. So we feel really good about where we are. And we also feel that if anything the implementations that we're doing in terms of AI and onboarding and examples like I gave of Mutual of Omaha are being helped by tooling technology and the more visibility that we have being a public market company. And so we don't see any extension of timelines for partner onboarding, nor do we see any reduction in pipeline.
Hey, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions and nice results. I wanted to touch on the funding partner mix. Really helpful how you guys kind of split that out in slides but wanted to follow up a little bit more on the asset manager slice. Maybe if you guys could give some direction or color, even qualitatively on what of that is backed by longer duration institutional capital versus some of these more semi-liquid retail products like BDCs or interval funds, any color or direction there would be great.
Okay. And then maybe just a follow up ticket. The take rate and mix and kind of what you guys are seeing in April it seems like at least the macro has gotten a little less favorable for first lien, more favorable for HELOCs and probably some other products. But I know you guys are scaling this off of at a really small basis has been referred to creating new pies. So I guess how should we think about the mix? Have you guys seen any change in April to reflect rates kind of spiking back up?
Our platform is strong because it is able to be successful and create bigger pies regardless of the rate environment. So when we have rates moving up like they have been in the near term you have that 35 trillion of home equity opportunity we talk about. And I'd also point out that from our marketplace, about 20% of loans are used to pay off higher interest rate debt. So credit cards, student loans, auto loans and the like. And as a result, that opportunity goes up as those rates tend to go up more than the prevailing mortgage and home equity rates.
And then separately, as you know, we're creating just larger pies through the greenfield nature of what we do. And given borrowing against your home tends to be the lowest cost option for anyone who has home equity, which includes that 35 trillion and the 40% of homeowners who own their home free and clear, it creates a really nice opportunity and a tailwind for us. And I think what you've seen in the SMB space in particular, where people are partners are using our ability to access home equity to fuel their business, their business lending franchises is a great example.
Just to build on that. Again, I think you don't have the same price elasticity in these sub 300,000 first lien products because again, they just weren't offered before. And so the fact that we're unlocking that market, there's less rate sensitivity there and more just being able to access the credit. So while we are barbelled in the sense that higher rates push us towards second lien, lower rates push us towards first lien, we have both products.
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