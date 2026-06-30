If You Invested $1000 In Zeta Global Holdings Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.21%. Currently, Zeta Global Holdings has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In ZETA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ZETA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,432.63 today based on a price of $19.73 for ZETA at the time of writing.

Zeta Global Holdings’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.