Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intel 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.63%. Currently, Intel has a market capitalization of $697.11 billion.

Buying $100 In INTC: If an investor had bought $100 of INTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $427.26 today based on a price of $138.70 for INTC at the time of writing.

Intel’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.