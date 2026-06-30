$1000 Invested In AST SpaceMobile 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 34.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.71%. Currently, AST SpaceMobile has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In ASTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ASTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,767.71 today based on a price of $88.24 for ASTS at the time of writing.

AST SpaceMobile’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.