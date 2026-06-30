Nike Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Nike (NYSE:NKE) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/698854523

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Nike Inc. reported flat revenue on a reported basis for FY26, with challenges in sportswear and Jordan Streetwear impacting sales, while the performance business showed mid-single-digit growth.

Strategic initiatives include the 'Sport Offense' model and investments in supply chain efficiency, aimed at long-term growth and improved operational performance.

Nike anticipates revenue to decline low to mid-single digits in the coming quarters, with a focus on improving gross margins and reducing inventory to enhance profitability.

Operational highlights include double-digit growth in Nike running and a 4% increase in wholesale revenue, particularly in North America.

Management emphasized structural improvements and the importance of sport-led initiatives to drive brand strength and consumer engagement, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Nike Inc's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 conference call. For those who want to reference today's press release, you'll find it at investors.nike.com. Leading today's call is Paul Trussell, VP of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. I'd now like to turn the call over to Paul Trussell.

Paul Trussell, VP Of Corporate Finance & Treasurer

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss Nike Inc.'s Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 results. Joining us on today's call will be Nike Inc. President and CEO Elliott Hill and EVP and CFO Matt Friend. Before we begin, let me remind you that participants on this call will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations and those statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nike's reports filed with the SEC. In addition, participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures and non-public financial and statistical information. Please refer to Nike's earnings press release or Nike's website investors.nike.com for comparable GAAP measures and quantitative reconciliations. All growth comparisons on the call today are presented on a year-over-year basis and are currency neutral unless otherwise noted.

We will start with prepared remarks and then open the call for questions. We would like to allow as many of you to ask questions as possible in our allotted time, so we'd appreciate you limiting your initial question to one. Thank you for your cooperation on this. I'll now turn the call over to Nike Inc. President and CEO Elliott Hill.

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Paul. I'm proud of the progress our team made in fiscal year 26. When I look back at where we started the year and where we are today, it's clear that we're building a much stronger foundation for our company through our Win Now priorities. We're elevating the fundamentals of our business across our team culture, innovative product, brand strength, and how we serve consumers in our countries and cities. We're making meaningful structural improvements in each of them.

Win Now is making the comeback possible and importantly, it's what's enabled us to move about 8,000 teammates into vertical sport teams under our new operating model, the Sport Offense, while also taking meaningful steps to simplify and accelerate our supply chain and technology. As our foundation improves, the Sport Offense is starting to create impact. Our renewed obsession with sport and the success of our athletes is fueling energy for our brands and building momentum in our performance business, which grew mid-single digits this fiscal year.

Overall, the results aren't there yet. We know we're not living up to our full potential, particularly in Nike Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear, where sell-through remains challenged, impacting both current discounting and future order books. We're operating in a more complex macro environment where we're seeing added pressure on traffic and discretionary spending across our geographies. But we're focused on what we can control: bringing each sport together across product, brand, marketplace, and operations, and deepening our connections with athletes, consumers, and partners.

When those dimensions connect, they create the Nike multiplier. It's repeatable and sustainable. That's why I'm confident we're building Nike the right way, not for the next quarter, but for the next decade. Now the opportunity is consistent execution across every part of the portfolio. From here, we have to prove it every season. Now let me walk you through the details of the clearest signals of our progress in FY26. This year, we directed our marketing, social, and communications outreach to build influence across a wide network of sport-specific communities.

We did that through our deep portfolio of athletes, creators, and sport partners. And through those networks, we brought energy and a uniquely Nike point of view to sports moments, both big and small. When we lead with sport authentically, consumers respond, and we see that in both internal and external brand tracking. Our focus now is translating that brand strength into healthier demand, cleaner marketplaces, and sustainable growth. You can see the same energy in our broader product pipeline too.

We've now delivered five consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in Nike running. And over that period, we've added roughly a billion dollars to our running business in FY26. Across Western Europe and North America, we gained 5 points of running market share in statement footwear, more than any other top five brand. The integrated marketplace is one of our most important areas of transformation. We've been rebuilding our wholesale relationships, expanding our outreach, and improving how we show up across channels.

For the fiscal year, wholesale revenue grew 4%, led by double-digit growth in North America. And we've also made significant investments in the physical marketplace, refreshing more than 15,000 spaces in wholesale doors around the world. And in Nike Direct, we've taken equally important steps. We're elevating the user experience by leading with performance, celebrating sport moments, and we're discounting less on Nike Digital. In FY26, we've elevated more than 150 stores with sport-led experiences.

Over time, we will continue to rezone and elevate our fleet and close doors that are no longer aligned to our strategy. At our scale, this takes time. We're not finished yet. I'm confident our investments in the integrated marketplace will pay dividends for years to come. We're also investing in experiences in our key countries and cities to accelerate demand. In global football, our grassroots tournament Thoma has reached more than 10,000 kids across 25 cities to date.

In basketball, we continue to invest globally, from our partnerships with the Chinese High School Basketball League and its 600 teams to Jordan's The 1 Tournament in 20 cities around the world. And in running, we launched the After Dark tour in Shanghai. It will reach seven cities this fall. Last year, 50,000 runners joined, and a third were first-time runners. And with our more expanded reach, we expect even more impact. Being more local matters; it deepens connection, builds loyalty, and creates a pull market for our brands and products. As we strengthen Nike Inc's foundation, we're taking decisive action across our supply chain to lower costs, streamline operations, and right-size our distribution network to match the demand ahead. We've redeployed resources from our Nike Direct technology teams to better support the company end-to-end across the entire value chain. And we're investing in advanced tools and capabilities to improve speed, precision, and reliability in everything we create, from air manufacturing and materials innovation to how we plan, make, and move product to the marketplace.

At its core, this work is about serving athletes better and creating a more profitable business. That's especially important in Greater China, a critical long-term growth market for Nike where we are fully committed to winning. Our teams in China are executing a comprehensive reset, returning to sport and innovation, taking a more local approach to product creation, and building a territory-level offense. At the same time, we're reimagining how we operate in the marketplace.

We are working with partners in evaluating new ways to accelerate our return to growth so we can be more premium, more culturally connected, and move at the speed of the Chinese consumer, with seamless journeys across digital and physical retail. In the near term, we're executing cleaning up inventory, investing in must-win doors, and when we invest, we're seeing sales increase high single digits. I'm confident in our leaders and our plans to restore long-term marketplace health in Greater China.

Converse sharpened its strategy this quarter. It's getting clearer on the role it plays within Nike Inc., where it will grow, especially with the Chuck Taylor and Jack Purcell franchises. As part of that focus, we announced that Shay Gilgis Alexander has joined the Nike basketball family. Shea and Nike Basketball are a perfect match. This move allows Converse to fully focus on serving creators through its lifestyle business. That clarity matters.

We built a full Nike football universe. It started with a simple image of 31 Polaroids, a map of what was to come. An epic film called Rip the Script followed, branching off into individual athlete stories, collaborator collections, innovation unveils, retail experience, and local tournaments. We built it this way because the next generation wants to engage with sport on their terms. Discovering, sharing, and participating in the story as it unfolds.

We also connected Nike Mind to the tournament in team colors to fuel our new innovation with our X2 collections. We created amazing energy with leading creatives and we reached scale through Nike Sportswear, SK8, Cactus Jack, and N7 to connect deeper with broader football culture. And as we talked about last quarter, we're activating the marketplace, elevating over 5,000 football doors around the world. The World Cup is always a moment to prove ourselves.

I'd like to thank him for all he has done for Nike and wish him the very best in his next chapter.

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

Excluding this benefit, gross margin would have been 40.2%, down 10 basis points versus the prior year, which included additional severance costs related to supply chain actions in North America and EMEA we highlighted last quarter. We expect these actions will deliver positive operating leverage and gross margin in fiscal 27. SGA was down 2% on a reported basis versus the prior year, reflecting continued discipline managing expenses while accelerating investment.

Now I will turn to performance in the geographies. In North America, Q4 revenue grew 3%. Nike Direct was down 6% while Nike Digital was down 5%. Nike stores were down 7%. Wholesale grew 10%. EBIT increased 91% on a reported basis. Excluding the tariff refund benefit, EBIT would have declined 1%. North America continues to drive momentum in performance, including strong double-digit growth in global football and running as well as growth in kids and golf.

Total inventory dollars were up low double digits with actions in place to reduce supply and accelerate liquidation to improve marketplace health. In Greater China, Q4 revenue declined 17%, Nike Direct declined 14% with Nike Digital down 25% and Nike Stores down 9%. Wholesale declined 19%. EBIT was down 20% on a reported basis. As you heard Elliot say, there are several changes underway in Greater China, and the team continues to execute on their plan in season.

Specifically for the first quarter, we expect reported revenues to be down low to mid-single digits with no expected benefit from foreign exchange and currency-neutral revenue growth. Consistent with recent performance, we expect gross margin in Q1 to be slightly positive. The tariff environment continues to be uncertain. Our forecast is based on incremental tariff rates of 10% continuing through the end of July and then increasing to 15% thereafter.

As we communicated last quarter, we expect Q1 SGA and A dollars to be flat with operating overhead declining while demand creation grows high single digits. As we invest into the World Cup, we expect our full-year tax rate to be in the low 20% range. While the environment remains volatile and it is taking more time for the top line to inflect positively, we remain confident in the actions we control to improve EBIT margins and increase cash flow from operations.

We are tightly managing expenses, reallocating resources to elevate retail and drive deeper consumer connections, and taking actions to structurally improve the efficiency and profitability of our supply chain as well as Nike's overall business. With that, I will pass it back to Elliot.

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

It's building a team that can do it again and again. Operator, we're ready for questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We kindly ask that you please limit your initial question to one. Our first question will come from the line of Adrienne Yee with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Adrienne Yee, Analyst at Barclays

Thank you very much.

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

And the results are clear. Running grew $5 billion or $1 billion over the last five quarters and we gained five market share points. Shifting over to other sports, we see it in the sport offense. It's working in real time. Nike basketball, that team, yes, we have Asia 1 or Asia 2, the Jaw 3. But the way they respond around the Knicks championship's been phenomenal. The ad we ran, the championship product, the pre-orders and footwear, Nike Football.

And in the end, it's going to take time to scale. But I'm confident in the work that the teams are doing.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from the line of Bob Durbal with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Bob Durbal, Analyst at BTIG

Hi, good afternoon. And Matt, you know, I just want to say thanks for the last 17 years. It's been a pleasure and wish you all the best.

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

Thanks, Bob.

Bob Durbal, Analyst at BTIG

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from the line of Matthew Boss with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Matthew Boss, Analyst at JP Morgan

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

It's not something that's predetermined. I think if we predetermined, we want X business to be bigger than the other. I think it forces our teams to do unnatural things to get to that number. So it is not a number that we're driving the teams towards. We're going to let the consumer ultimately decide the mix of sport to sportswear.

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

As you'll recall in Q2 of last year there were some anomalies that drove our revenue in that particular quarter and the two largest ones that equate

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

But that's going to create a comp issue in Q2 of next year. And then we also had extraordinarily high wholesale growth in North America in Q2 last year also related to some timing anomalies. So we just wanted to call that out in advance as we, as we think about this performance over the next or over the next two quarters.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from the line of Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Lorraine Hutchinson, Analyst at Bank of America

Thank you. Good afternoon. I was hoping you could go into a little more detail on your China strategy. It sounds like there are some renovations underway for the physical fleet. But how are you thinking about the direct to consumer, particularly the digital business from here?

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

And we're moving with urgency. So overall pleased with the progress we're making in China.

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

And the progress that we're making with our partners on aged inventory in the marketplace is meaningful. And so as we look forward we do expect that the revenue trends in Greater China over the near term will be in line with our recent performance and we continue to believe that profitability will bottom before sales in this market.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from the line of Michael Binetti with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Michael Binetti, Analyst at Evercore ISI

Thanks for a question Matt. Let me add my thank you for the last 17 years. Wishing you all the best. Maybe just a couple brief comments on where the order books on the wholesale side saw the most impact. You know what geos got better or worse. But then maybe just a qualitative thought on the back half of fiscal 27. I know you commented the sportswear will be down for the year but improves in the second half. Is that so? That's negative for the full year.

Is that negative as you start to look out to the spring summer 27 books and how are retailers in general approach Approaching Spring Summer 27 Overall Given the pretty aggressive actions you guys are taking as you work through the channels here?

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

OPERATOR

Our next question will come from the line of Anisha Sherman with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Anisha Sherman, Analyst at Bernstein

Thank you so much and best wishes to you. Matt Elliot, about six months ago you talked about being in the middle innings on the turnaround. We now go into fiscal 27. Can you give us an update on where you're at and do you expect FY28 to be the first quote, unquote, normal year of operations? And then, Matt, a follow up on margins. You said there's a clear path to double digit margins. Today you guided for a faster inflection in margins than before.

Can you, can you walk through some of the main drivers of this margin inflection that are aside from operating leverage? So excluding sales growth, what gives you the confidence that margins will inflection? Thank you.

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, first of all, I don't think there's been anything normal since I've sat in this chair.

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

OPERATOR

Our final question will come from the line of Ike Borico with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead, Please go ahead.

Matthew Boss, Analyst at JP Morgan

Elliott Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer

So I think the team's got there, they found a really good rhythm there and I'm really, I remain very bullish on North America and their ability to continue to have sustainable growth moving forward.

Matthew Friend, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Nike, Inc.

And so you know we're continuing to take the steps forward there to a more full price business and believe that we're on the right path as it relates to that marketplace.

OPERATOR

And that will conclude the question and answer session and our call today. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.