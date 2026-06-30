Progress Software Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ctm7obvp/

Summary

Progress Software reported Q2 2026 revenue of $253 million, a 7% increase year-over-year, with ARR of $868 million and an operating margin of 40%. EPS was $1.62, exceeding expectations.

The company highlighted strong performance in its data platform products and infrastructure management. Strategic initiatives include launching Chef Enterprise Management for Nvidia's DGX Spark and focusing on AI capabilities across its portfolio.

Progress Software raised its full-year guidance, expecting revenue between $990 million and just over $1 billion, with EPS between $6.09 and $6.21. The company plans to reduce debt by approximately $220 million and repurchase $75 million in shares.

Operationally, the company improved collections, reducing day sales outstanding, and paid down $110 million in debt in the first half of the fiscal year.

Management remains optimistic about AI opportunities and the potential for disciplined M&A, with sellers adjusting expectations, and Progress Software's strong balance sheet allowing for strategic acquisitions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome to Progress Software second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press Star one one on your telephone. You would then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. I would now like to hand the conference over to Michael Micciche.

Sir, you may begin.

Michael Micciche

Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us for Progress Software's second fiscal quarter 2026 financial results conference call. With me tonight are Yogesh Gupta, our President and CEO, and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, let's go through the Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, and other information that might be considered forward-looking.

Such forward-looking information represents Progress Software's outlook and guidance only as of today and is subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For a description of the factors that may affect our future results and operations, please refer to the risk factors in our SEC filings, particularly the risk factor section of our most recent Form 10-K and the latest 10-Q, which was filed in conjunction with this announcement evening.

Progress assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements included in this call. Additionally, please note that all the financial figures referenced in this call tonight are non-GAAP measures unless otherwise indicated. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP figures in our earnings press release, which was issued after the market closed today. This document contains additional information related to our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and I recommend that you reference it for specific details.

We've also provided a slide presentation that contains supplemental data for our second quarter and provides additional highlights and financial metrics. Both the earnings release and the supplemental presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.progress.com. And of course, today's call is being recorded in its entirety and it should be available for replay shortly after we finish tonight on the Investor Relations section of our website.

So with that out of the way, Yogesh, I'll turn it over to you.

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

Thank you, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. Q2 was another strong quarter for Progress as our results exceeded our expectations and we were able to raise our guidance again for the full year. Our Q2 26 results reflect the resilience of our product portfolio, strong execution by all our teams, and the continued loyalty of our customers. Revenue of $253 million was up 7% year over year with ARR of $868 million, up 2% year over year in constant currency.

Operating margin was 40% and earnings per share were $1.62, well ahead of the high end of our guidance. We also generated approximately $79 million of adjusted free cash flow and delivered a net retention rate of 100%. These results exceeded our expectations and guidance across every metric and were driven by broad-based strength throughout the portfolio. We saw particularly strong performance in our data platform products as our customers increasingly leverage their business data to provide context for AI.

We also saw strength across the rest of our portfolio, including infrastructure management and content-driven workflow automation, demonstrating the benefits of our diversified product strategy and the mission-critical role our software continues to play for customers of all sizes around the world. When viewed against the backdrop of the last several quarters, I believe Q2 reinforces the strength and consistency of our business model. Over the past year, we have continued to demonstrate our ability to generate durable recurring revenue, strong margins, and significant cash flows while integrating acquisitions, reducing debt, investing in innovation, and navigating a rapidly evolving technology environment. Over the past year, investors have tried to sort out whether AI ultimately will benefit or disrupt software. Our view remains largely unchanged that AI represents an opportunity for Progress. The reason being, while certain aspects of the software business are dramatically changing, enterprises have begun to realize that context and control are key to AI efficacy, outcomes, and value. These realizations play to the strengths of Progress.

Our data platform and workflow automation products provide the context needed for AI to deliver reliable, verifiable, and trustworthy outcomes, and these products, along with our infrastructure management offerings, deliver the control that AI needs for security, risk mitigation, and cost control. Every modern enterprise runs on three foundational software layers: business logic and workflows, data and content, and security and infrastructure management.

Progress has spent decades earning a place in that core. We are uniquely positioned in those three foundational layers, which continue to be critical in a world where AI is changing how businesses run. Over the past few years, we've been embedding AI capabilities across our portfolio and have increasingly focused on helping customers build responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences. We continue to see growing customer interest in leveraging our technologies to improve productivity, automate workflows, and accelerate innovation.

Just today, we launched Chef Enterprise Management for Nvidia's DGX Spark, the world's smallest AI supercomputer, as Nvidia calls it. Nvidia is bringing powerful AI computing out of the data center and into the hands of developers across the enterprise. As the adoption of systems grows across offices, research facilities, edge locations, and secure facilities, organizations will need to manage them with the same rigor as the rest of their critical infrastructure.

Recognizing that, Nvidia identified Progress and our Chef platform as a critical enterprise manageability partner to support DGX Spark deployments. This Chef capability extends the reach of Progress's infrastructure management control to a fast-growing class of persistent AI infrastructure at the edge and underscores our broader strategy to help organizations develop, deploy, and manage AI securely and responsibly across their data, digital experiences, and the underlying infrastructure.

Speaking of data, we're particularly encouraged about the Progress data platform. Last quarter, we highlighted a seven-figure deal amongst our wins, and we saw continued momentum through the second quarter. As organizations move beyond AI experimentation and into production deployments, they are increasingly recognizing that successful AI outcomes depend on leveraging data for context. AI agents are only as effective as the enterprise knowledge that underlies them, the context.

Much of that knowledge lives in systems of record and unstructured content, documents, emails, support records, and conversations often disconnected from the systems where AI operates. Simply trying to provide all that context to AI is hard and extremely expensive. Token expenses rise dramatically, and the accuracy of outcomes continually worsens as the context window grows for AI. Progress, Agent Tickrag, and the data platforms transform business fragmented business information into governed AI-ready intelligence, significantly improving tokenomics as well as the speed, accuracy, and reliability of the AI output.

Those organizations that lead and succeed with AI will be the ones that securely contextualize and operationalize enterprise knowledge at scale, and our data platform helps customers address these challenges while improving accuracy, reducing complexity, and lowering the cost of AI deployments. So we remain optimistic about the broad technology landscape. AI continues to reshape the software world, and we will continue to anticipate and respond while monitoring those trends closely.

We remain confident that our products will continue to be highly relevant and integral to our customer success and, in many cases, are becoming even more valuable as customers seek trusted platforms on which to build their AI strategies. You can see this across our business in many ways, and it is especially apparent on our balance sheet. In Q2, collections improved again, and day sales outstanding declined significantly compared to where we exited fiscal 2025.

Turning to the outlook, a strong first-half performance gives us confidence to raise our full-year expectations, as Anthony will go through next. While customer activity and deal size can vary from quarter to quarter, we're pleased with the momentum exiting Q2, and our updated guidance reflects both the strength of the first-half execution and an optimistic and prudent view of the remainder of the year. In closing, we're very pleased with our Q2 results.

These factors, combined with our disciplined approach to capital allocation and material, position us well to continue creating shareholder value over the long term. As ever, I want to acknowledge and thank Progress employees around the globe for their continued excellence and dedication to making and keeping our customers successful. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Anthony.

Anthony Folger, CFO

Turning to expenses, total cost and operating expenses were approximately $151 million for the quarter, up 6% compared to the year ago quarter. The year over year increase included higher variable cost associated with our strong top line performance and was otherwise very much in line with our expectations. Importantly, relative to the revenue outperformance, our incremental margins were strong, demonstrating continued cost discipline across the business.

An unlevered free cash flow of between $323 million and $334 million, both meaningful increases from our prior guidance. And finally, earnings per share of between $6.09 and $6.21, an increase of $0.18 from our prior guidance. Our guidance for full year EPS assumes a tax rate of 20%. The repurchase of approximately $75 million in Progress shares total debt repayment of approximately $220 million and approximately 42 million weighted shares outstanding.

In closing, Q2 was an exceptional quarter that demonstrates the strength and resilience of our diversified product portfolio. We delivered revenue and earnings above expectations, generated strong free cash flow, and continued to make excellent progress on deleveraging our balance sheet. We're entering the second half with confidence in our ability to execute and we believe we remain well positioned to deliver on our raised outlook for fiscal 2026 and beyond.

With that, I'd like to open the call for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask the question, please first start 1:1 on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of John DeFucci with Guggenheim. Your line is open.

John DeFucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

And on the other side of the coin, can you also just talk a little bit more? Give a little more color on your comments, your prepared comments where you said that sellers are beginning to adjust their expectations. Thanks.

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

I wouldn't say that they are completely in line with reality, but I do believe that there is movement and there's meaningful movement towards in line with reality.

John DeFucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

Got it. That all makes sense, Yogesh. And we expect you to keep doing what you're doing, what you've done so far. So thank you. And Anthony, if, if I could follow up here. So fiscal three results look really good and the guidance looks good. But fiscal 3Q revenue guidance was a touch below the street. You saw this quarter a sequential acceleration in your SaaS business, but was that more seasonal? Because we saw something similar to that last year.

And then the SaaS growth sequentially wasn't the same into 3Q. Is that how we should be thinking about the guidance, or am I off somehow?

Anthony Folger, CFO

So, yeah, I think we're just starting to see a maybe a more normalized ShareFile number in that SaaS line. I wouldn't expect it to bounce around materially. I mean, sequentially, quarter to quarter things should be moving like you would expect with a typical SaaS business. I think it's more the cleanup in the past that we've been dealing with in prior quarters, but this one felt a bit cleaner and a bit stronger.

John DeFucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

So that sequential revenue guidance, which is just a little bit below the street at the midpoint, I'm just. I don't know. Is there anything to think about that then?

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

And like I mentioned, I think what we're seeing is, you know, for the full year, maybe 1 to 2.5% revenue growth, which starts to map a little more closely to the ARR growth we've been seeing for the past few quarters.

John DeFucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

Got it. Okay, thanks. It's all really helpful.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Please stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Itay Kidron with Oppenheimer and Company. Your line is open.

Itay Kidron, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

I think the question in terms of further out, it'll be interesting to see how adoption grows. We would love nothing more than to have greater organic growth. But at this stage where we feel confident is the 2% range that we've talked about.

Itay Kidron, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Is the 2% volume driven or you think with AI you can drive better price increases?

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

But right now what we're talking about is not really pricing based, but more consumption, volume of information and really that's primary. The amount of work that they get out of the platform.

Itay Kidron, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Got it. Anthony, a couple for you. Very good free cash flow in the first half of the year. 178, I think you mentioned was the number you talked about 110 for the second half. And I understand that part of the 178 was just better collections, which you probably there's a limit to how much you can squeeze there. But I'm guessing, wondering how comfortable are you with that 110? What are the opportunities for upside here? How do I think about that?

Anthony Folger, CFO

Itay Kidron, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

Itay Kidron, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Got it. Thank you, guys. Good luck.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder to ask the question, please press STAR 11 on your telephone. Please stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Lucky Shriner with D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Lucky Shriner, Analyst at D.A. Davidson

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. And, you know, obviously, the license outperformance, some of that deal timing. I'm curious if you've noticed any change in duration of contracts, especially as customers evaluate their SaaS portfolios in the age of AI, are you seeing any change better or worse in terms of the contract durations that you're signing with customers? Thanks.

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

Lucky Shriner, Analyst at D.A. Davidson

Yeah, agreed. And retention rates obviously improving shows that out as well. But maybe a follow up in terms of the strong demand across your customer base. Anything to call out from a vertical perspective. Previously you've called out a nice one with a semiconductor company. But in general, any tailwinds within certain customer bases that you'd want to call out?

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

So we don't see a strong trend in any vertical that I would say, you know what, that's a great vertical for us and will be, let's say for the next quarter or two. If it were, we would share that, but there isn't.

Lucky Shriner, Analyst at D.A. Davidson

Awesome. Appreciate you taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the call back over to Yogesh Gupta for closing remarks.

Yogesh Gupta, President And CEO

Thank you for joining us this evening and we look forward to speaking with you in the near future. Have a good night.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.