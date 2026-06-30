Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Centrus Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 34.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.31%. Currently, Centrus Energy has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion.

Buying $100 In LEU: If an investor had bought $100 of LEU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,149.23 today based on a price of $167.88 for LEU at the time of writing.

Centrus Energy’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.