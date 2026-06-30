If You Invested $1000 In Stryker Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.45%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In SYK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SYK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,316.76 today based on a price of $314.84 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.