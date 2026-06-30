$1000 Invested In iShares Gold Trust Micro Shares 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares Gold Trust Micro Shares (NYSE:IAUM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.36%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Micro Shares has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In IAUM: If an investor had bought $1000 of IAUM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,237.70 today based on a price of $40.02 for IAUM at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Shares’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.