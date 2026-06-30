If You Invested $100 In Fortinet Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.65%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion.

Buying $100 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $100 of FTNT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,753.05 today based on a price of $153.62 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.