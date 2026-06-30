iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.58%. Currently, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion.
Buying $100 In ITA: If an investor had bought $100 of ITA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $389.98 today based on a price of $240.60 for ITA at the time of writing.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.