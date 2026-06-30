Noteworthy Insider Activity: Timothy S Bitsberger Invests $145K In CME Group Stock

Timothy S Bitsberger, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), disclosed an insider purchase on June 29, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Bitsberger's recent purchase of 645 shares of CME Group, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $145,125.

CME Group's shares are actively trading at $224.47, experiencing a up of 2.69% during Tuesday's morning session.

Discovering CME Group: A Closer Look

CME Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: CME Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 88.14% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.25.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.