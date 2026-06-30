Eye On Growth: Charles P Carey Adds $240K Of CME Group Stock To Portfolio

On June 29, Charles P Carey, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Carey purchased 1,067 shares of CME Group. The total transaction amounted to $240,075.

At Tuesday morning, CME Group shares are up by 2.69%, trading at $224.47.

Discovering CME Group: A Closer Look

Breaking Down CME Group's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CME Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.48% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 88.14% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.25.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.