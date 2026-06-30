Smart Money Move: Elizabeth A Cook Grabs $145K Worth Of CME Group Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 29, involves Elizabeth A Cook, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).

What Happened: Cook made a significant move by purchasing 645 shares of CME Group as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $145,125.

In the Tuesday's morning session, CME Group's shares are currently trading at $224.47, experiencing a up of 2.69%.

About CME Group

Financial Milestones: CME Group's Journey

Revenue Growth: CME Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, CME Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.