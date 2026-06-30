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June 30, 2026 11:03 AM 4 min read

William W Hobert Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $240K In CME Group Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 29, involves William W Hobert, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME).

Monitoring the market, CME Group's shares up by 2.69% at $224.47 during Tuesday's morning.

About CME Group

Financial Insights: CME Group

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CME Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.48% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, CME Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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