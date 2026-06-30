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June 30, 2026 11:03 AM 3 min read

Deborah J Lucas Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $145K In CME Group Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Deborah J Lucas, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 29,.

What Happened: Lucas's recent purchase of 645 shares of CME Group, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $145,125.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows CME Group shares up by 2.69%, trading at $219.89.

About CME Group

CME Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: CME Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

  • Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 88.14%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

  • Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.25.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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