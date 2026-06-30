Insider Confidence On Display: Dennis Suskind Acquires $145K In CME Group Stock

A significant insider buy by Dennis Suskind, Director at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), was executed on June 29, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Suskind demonstrated confidence in CME Group by purchasing 645 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the transaction is $145,125.

As of Tuesday morning, CME Group shares are up by 2.69%, currently priced at $224.47.

Delving into CME Group's Background

Financial Insights: CME Group

Revenue Growth: CME Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.