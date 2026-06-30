Insider Move: William R Shepard Invests $318K In CME Group Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that William R Shepard, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 29,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Shepard bought 1,405 shares of CME Group, amounting to a total of $318,261.

During Tuesday's morning session, CME Group shares up by 2.69%, currently priced at $224.47.

Get to Know CME Group Better

CME Group: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CME Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.48% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 88.14% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.25.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.