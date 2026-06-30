CME Group Director Makes $145K Stock Purchase

On June 29, a substantial insider purchase was made by Martin J Gepsman, Director at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Gepsman made a notable purchase of 645 shares of CME Group, valuing at $145,125.

In the Tuesday's morning session, CME Group's shares are currently trading at $224.47, experiencing a up of 2.69%.

Get to Know CME Group Better

CME Group's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CME Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.48% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 88.14% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.25.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, CME Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.