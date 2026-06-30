Major Purchase Alert: Robert J. Tierney Jr. Invests $145K In CME Group Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Robert J. Tierney Jr., Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), made a notable insider purchase on June 29,.

What Happened: Jr. made a significant move by purchasing 645 shares of CME Group as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $145,125.

CME Group shares are trading up 2.69% at $219.89 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Delving into CME Group's Background

CME Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: CME Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.