Sell Alert: Yousif Mohammed Ali Nasser Al-Nowais Cashes Out $51.45M In National Energy Services Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 29, Yousif Mohammed Ali Nasser Al-Nowais, Director at National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Al-Nowais's decision to sell 1,919,594 shares of National Energy Services was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $51,445,119.

In the Tuesday's morning session, National Energy Services's shares are currently trading at $29.78, experiencing a up of 6.21%.

All You Need to Know About National Energy Services

Understanding the Numbers: National Energy Services's Finances

Revenue Growth: National Energy Services's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: National Energy Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of National Energy Services's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.