Bullish Move: BorZen Tien Shows Confidence, Acquires $152K In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

BorZen Tien, VP at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), disclosed an insider purchase on June 30, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor. The total transaction amounted to $152,340.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Taiwan Semiconductor shares up by 2.35%, trading at $455.99.

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Financial Milestones: Taiwan Semiconductor's Journey

Revenue Growth: Taiwan Semiconductor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.