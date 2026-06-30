If You Invested $100 In UnitedHealth Group Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.72%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $378.53 billion.

Buying $100 In UNH: If an investor had bought $100 of UNH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $929.67 today based on a price of $416.82 for UNH at the time of writing.

UnitedHealth Group’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.