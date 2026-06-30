If You Invested $1000 In Vanguard Information Tech ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (NYSE:VGT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.53%. Currently, Vanguard Information Tech ETF has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In VGT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VGT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,586.60 today based on a price of $117.64 for VGT at the time of writing.

Vanguard Information Tech ETF’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.