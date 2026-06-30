Why AeroVironment Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

AeroVironment guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion, versus estimates of $2.19 billion. The company anticipates fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $3.02 to $3.34 per share versus estimates of $3.98 per share.

AeroVironment shares jumped 21.4% to $168.70 in pre-market trading.

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