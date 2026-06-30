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June 30, 2026 5:58 AM 5 min read

Investigating Coeur Mining's Standing In Metals &amp; Mining Industry Compared To Competitors

Coeur Mining Background

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico generating maximum revenue from United States.

When analyzing Coeur Mining, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Coeur Mining stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

  • When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Coeur Mining is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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