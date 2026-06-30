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June 30, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Market Analysis: NVIDIA And Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

  • NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

  • With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects in the semiconductor sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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