Concentrix Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Monday, Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2026/Second-Quarter-2026-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-2026-6zznstJqvz/default.aspx

Summary

Concentrix reported record contract signings for its IX suite of technology, with a 400% increase year-over-year in deals.

Revenue per non-billable headcount increased by 14% year-over-year, contributing to margin expansion.

The company is focused on reducing its debt and expects to reduce net leverage below 2.6 times by the end of 2026.

Concentrix anticipates an additional 2% revenue headwind due to increased offshoring and client spending reallocation.

The company expects revenue for the third quarter to be between $2.465 to $2.490 billion, with a slight negative impact from foreign exchange rates.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Concentrix Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Elise Purcell, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Elise, please go ahead.

Elise Purcell, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. And welcome everyone to Concentrix second quarter 2026 earnings call. This call is the property of Concentrix and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without written permission of Concentrix. This call contains forward-looking statements that address our expected future performance and that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements.

We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future expectations, events, or developments. Please refer to today's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the risk factors provided in our annual report on Form 10K and in other public filings with the SEC. Also during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and constant currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is available in the news release and on the company investor relations website under Financials. With me on the call today are Chris Caldwell, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andre Valentine, our Chief Financial Officer. Chris will provide a summary of our operating performance and growth strategy and Andre will cover our financial results and business outlook.

Then we'll open the call for your questions. Now I'll turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

Thank you, Elise. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2026 earnings call. Our second quarter marked an acceleration in many areas in the evolution of our business. A few key statistics we are very excited about. First, we saw a record level of contract signings for our IX suite of technology up 400% year over year from the number of deals. We saw increases of 25% year on year in the number of deals where we sold technology with our services, we saw an increase of 80% year on year in the number of deals where we sold AI and technology with our services, we saw record second quarter cash flow.

We improved our efficiency by increasing our revenue per non-billable headcount by 14% year on year we saw margin expansion sequentially of 10 basis points with a clear path to continued expansion. While early days, the momentum we see in the parts of the business we have been investing in are paying off. While we are being prudent about managing our cost structure to drive better returns, our key message today is we are continuing to effectively execute our strategy and we're making the right investments in the business for long-term shareholder value.

Now let's break down some of these areas further. First, on our IX suite of technology. We closed almost 100 deals in the second quarter and are now focused on keeping up with demand for deployments. While we have improved our implementation speed by 12% through the quarter, we need to be faster to take advantage of the demand. We are on track to double our IX Suite revenue by the end of this fiscal year, hoping to surpass 120 million in annual recurring revenue.

While growing, our IX Suite is still a small percentage of our total revenue. What really excites us about this is now we have clients using our solution for the year and the economics are becoming clearer. We now have 11% of our revenues influenced by IX Suite deployments. While we can see some revenue decreases when we first deploy the platform from driving automation and productivity gains, these tend to be short-lived. We are seeing clients with IX Suite growing significantly faster than our consolidated average and delivering almost 350 basis points better margin and starting to buy additional licenses for clients' internal operations.

By the end of the first year of installation, our subscription with clients already deployed grew 24% year on year for new license revenue. This is because our technology works in enterprise settings and drives real value. One other important point for investors to appreciate: of the top 75% of our clients, 97% have AI in production. The vast majority have multiple AI solutions deployed for multiple use cases for CX versus a homogeneous technology stack.

The solutions we are putting in with our partners and our own technology are delivering real value because we have deep domain knowledge of the processes. The environments of clients are getting more complex with AI, not less, and that provides additional opportunities for us to manage these environments and sell additional services. It also shows AI has not significantly cannibalized our revenue or opportunities when our client base has adopted it.

Second, while Andre will talk through the strong cash flow results in more detail, it's important to appreciate that as we stated at the beginning of the year, we are focused on reducing our debt. We believe it is the best way to deliver value to our shareholders when the stock price is more volatile than we would all like. Third, we saw a path this quarter to accelerate the use of AI internally within our own organization and align our cost structure to the profit potential of the various areas of our business.

This drove a higher restructuring charge than we anticipated at the beginning of the quarter, but on a cash basis. Even after some reinvestment, we expect to cover the charge in six to nine months. We are not completely done yet and expect that we will spend an additional 75 million in restructuring this year while still hitting our free cash flow guide, reducing our net leverage below 2.6 times, and continuing to reduce our debt in 2027. Lastly, as we have called out, we have some very fast-moving parts of our business that are benefiting from the current environment of enterprises needing AI expertise that are practical, real, and well thought out. We are focused on keeping up with the demand as quickly as possible by ensuring we continue to have the right resources available in the right markets with the right vertical expertise. We are doing this successfully by rebalancing our priorities of spend in real time.

Now turning to the marketplace, we are definitely seeing increased financial pressure on our clients as they try and cope with their own investment needs and their current operating environments. This has created demand for more of our automation solutions, but also increased the urgency of moving work offshore and caused certain clients to prioritize spend across their client base rather than resulting in reduced spend overall. Combined, this has resulted in approximately 2% additional headwind going into our third quarter that we see for the rest of the year.

While the market is competitive, we are being very prudent to ensure we have the right economic returns on our business. We have a strong competitive offering to help clients reduce their total cost of delivery with right shoring and automation. This environment and the faster deployments of our technology do meet revenue, but we see the path to a greater return as we demonstrated with higher margins this quarter and faster growth further out as more of our business mix changes.

In fact, this is exactly where Concentrix excels. We're solving the AI ROI challenges with putting the right tools and services together for clients. As AI gets more complex, clients increasingly look for partners who can deliver across the full ecosystem which plays directly to our strengths. While others may excel in one or two areas, few can match our integrated model and it's helping us win more complex deals, hence demonstrating greater value to our clients.

As an example, two of our largest cross-sell wins in the quarter added AI services for existing Fortune 500 clients. This dynamic is fundamental to our growth strategy and reinforces our confidence in the trajectory ahead in the back half of the year. We're staying focused on winning complex high-value work with practical technology-led solutions to solve real business problems and running more efficiently so we can invest in new areas of growth while improving our profit margins.

In summary, our demand environment is stable. We're confident in our ability to drive margin expansion in the second half of 2026. We're confident in the continued strong free cash flow generation of the business and in our plan to repay debt and reduce leverage in 2026 and beyond. And we're in a strong competitive position to drive long-term outperformance now. Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Luke, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Luke Morrison, Analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

Luke Morrison, Analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ruplo Bhattacharya with Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ruplo Bhattacharya, Analyst at Bank of America

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question is on margins. So, Andre, the full year guide at the midpoint implies about 12.2% operating margin versus the prior guide was about 12 and a half. So that 30 bits of reduction, can you help us quantify where that is? You know what is impacting that? And then you're still expecting in the second half for margins to be up year on year. What is giving confidence in that? And then I will follow up.

Andre Valentine (Chief Financial Officer)

Ruplo Bhattacharya, Analyst at Bank of America

Okay, thanks for that. Let me ask a question on revenues. How much is revenue over billable headcount versus non-billable headcount? I think you said that revenue per non-billable headcount grew 14%. Can you help us quantify that a little bit better, Chris?

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

Yeah, for sure, Ruplo. So what we have been doing is driving more automation and using AI internally. And in Q2 we were able to deploy some of our own AI tools internally that allowed us to reduce our non-billable headcount even with net new ads in some of the technology areas that our revenue per non-billable headcount grew 14%. Clearly our headcount with billable people tends to be more linear just because of what we're doing and how we're driving it.

That clearly will start to differentiate more as we put more fully autonomous solutions into and more tech solutions into our client base. That's grown a little bit, but just because of our footprint of where people are and what the bill rates are as labor race probably not as applicable as our own internal efficiencies on the non-billable headcount.

Ruplo Bhattacharya, Analyst at Bank of America

Thanks for taking my questions.

Andre Valentine (Chief Financial Officer)

And so all of that absolutely encourages us to make sure that we're investing. Just to be very clear though, what we said last year was that we will be profitable by the end of 2025 on our AI investments. And that is the case. And now as we get more leverage on those investments, we continue to drive them to be more accretive to our overall business.

Ruplo Bhattacharya, Analyst at Bank of America

Thanks for all the details. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dave Koning with Baird. Dave.

Dave Koning, Analyst at Baird

Is this going to be a big outsized margin impact into next year?

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

So all of that would lead that believe that there's still margin expansion capabilities. The magnitude of that I think we'll talk about at the end of this fiscal year probably.

Andre Valentine (Chief Financial Officer)

Dave, the thing we're probably the most confident in is our ability to increase free cash flow again. Next year. That's why you heard me be specific. My commentary about that and in our plans to use that to continue to pay down debt.

Dave Koning, Analyst at Baird

Yeah, gotcha. And then just as a follow up, I mean, it sounds like, you know, a little over 1% revenue headwind relative, or I guess 1% impact relative to the old guidance and about 1% impact for more offshore shift, give or take. I mean, is that, does that imply that volumes actually are unchanged from what you were expecting before?

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

Dave Koning, Analyst at Baird

Gotcha. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Vincent Colicchio with Barrington Research. Vincent, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Colicchio, Analyst at Barrington Research

Yeah, Chris. Yeah, Chris, Congrats on the strong traction in the IX Suite. I'm curious, you know, what percentage of the IX Suite bookings are replacing with legacy revenue versus generating incremental spend.

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

So all of that kind of encourages us that as we sell more, we'll see more of the benefits come through faster.

Vincent Colicchio, Analyst at Barrington Research

Thanks for that color. As a follow up, are you seeing a slowing in consolidation which has been a benefit in recent quarters?

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO

Vincent Colicchio, Analyst at Barrington Research

And then just a small clarification for Andre. What's the size of the total restructuring program now and over? What time does it play out? Andre?

Andre Valentine (Chief Financial Officer)

That is one of the reasons why we expect to see a free cash flow go up as we look out the fiscal year 2027 to the point where we were confident enough about it to bring it up on this call.

Vincent Colicchio, Analyst at Barrington Research

All right, thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

We have now reached the end of the Q and A session. This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.