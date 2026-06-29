The Amazon.com Trade

The Palantir Trade

The company also expanded its partnership with Surf Air Mobility to accelerate the commercialization of SurfOS, adding engineering and go-to-market resources to speed deployment of AI-powered aviation software. Analysts expect Palantir to report third-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $1.81 billion, compared with 16 cents per share and $1 billion in revenue a year earlier.

Coinbase And Other Crypto Trades

Ark Invest purchased 45,164 shares of Coinbase via the ARKK, AKRW and ARKF ETFs, valued at approximately $6.8 million with a closing price of $151.65.

The Alibaba Trade

Ark sold 9,272 shares of Alibaba through the ARKK, ARKW and ARKF, totaling approximately $885,568 at a closing price of $95.51.

Anthropic accused Alibaba and its AI research unit, Qwen, of conducting a large-scale campaign to extract capabilities from its Claude AI models through a process known as distillation, according to a letter sent to U.S. lawmakers.

Anthropic alleged the effort used nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts to generate more than 28.8 million interactions with Claude between April 22 and June 5, while Alibaba had not responded to the allegations.

Ark continues to dump Alibaba stock. Last Thursday, the firm sold $16.7 million worth of shares.

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Amazon stock has a Momentum score in the 42nd percentile and a Quality score in the 52nd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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