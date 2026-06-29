Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.77%. Currently, Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion.

Buying $100 In SOXQ: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $414.69 today based on a price of $107.70 for SOXQ at the time of writing.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.