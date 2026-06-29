Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock In The Last 15 Years

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.0%. Currently, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In COKE: If an investor had bought $1000 of COKE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $28,414.36 today based on a price of $192.28 for COKE at the time of writing.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.