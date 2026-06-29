Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Western Digital Stock In The Last 10 Years

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.35%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $219.41 billion.

Buying $100 In WDC: If an investor had bought $100 of WDC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,915.70 today based on a price of $647.16 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.