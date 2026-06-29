Here's How Much $100 Invested In VanEck Semiconductor ETF 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.08%. Currently, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion.

Buying $100 In SMH: If an investor had bought $100 of SMH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,642.08 today based on a price of $626.62 for SMH at the time of writing.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.