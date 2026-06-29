Chief Financial Officer Of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Makes $2.13M Sale

Hong Xu, Chief Financial Officer at Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), reported an insider sell on June 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Xu opted to sell 175,054 shares of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $2,126,906.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's shares are actively trading at $95.55, experiencing a up of 0.78% during Monday's morning session.

Delving into Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Background

Alibaba Gr Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alibaba Gr Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.93% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.