$100 Invested In Cloudflare 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.49%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion.

Buying $100 In NET: If an investor had bought $100 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $237.21 today based on a price of $240.00 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.