If You Invested $1000 In ON Semiconductor Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In ON: If an investor had bought $1000 of ON stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,169.33 today based on a price of $89.91 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.