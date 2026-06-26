Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
June 26, 2026 3:28 PM 16 min read

OMS Energy Technologies FY 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) discussed full-year financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtezdodo/

Summary

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. reported a decrease in full-year revenue to $155.9 million from $203.6 million in fiscal 2025, primarily due to the timing of call-off orders with Saudi Aramco.

Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved solid profitability with a gross profit of $47.2 million and a gross margin of 30.3%.

OMS Energy Technologies ended the year with a debt-free balance sheet and a record cash position of $154.3 million, driven by IPO proceeds and strong cash conversion.

The company is focused on strategic diversification, achieving growth in markets outside Saudi Arabia, including a 17% revenue increase in Thailand and securing vendor approval with Kuwait Oil Company.

Looking ahead, OMS Energy Technologies expects a gradual recovery in Aramco call-off activity and continued progress in diversification markets, with a modest improvement in top-line performance anticipated for the next fiscal year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

The company, its affiliate advisors, and representatives do not undertake any obligations to update this forward-looking information except as required under applicable law. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Hao Ming Ho. Please go ahead.

Hao Ming Ho, CEO

In surface wellhead systems and Christmas trees, revenue grew to $10.9 million from $8.7 million, supported by Indonesia and by first wins in new markets including Pakistan and Angola. While these markets are smaller relative to the Middle East, they represent avenues for long-term expansion. We also continue to see encouraging growth in selected Asian markets, including a 17% revenue increase in Thailand, a 16% increase in Indonesia, and an 8% increase in Brunei.

So we would rather set a benchmark that we are confident we can meet and work to do better. Our mix diversifies away from peak Saudi specialty connector volume towards newer product end markets, and as we carry a full year of public company costs and continue to reinvest, we think a normalized range modestly below this year's level is the responsible way for investors to model us. 4. Free cash flow was very strong this year, helped by an inventory drawdown.

Importantly, the same share base means that as profit recovers alongside Aramco call-off activity, the benefit flows through per-share earnings on the way back up. With this, we conclude our prepared remarks. Thank you once again for joining us today, and if you have further questions, please feel free to contact OMS or Passante Financial Communications.

OPERATOR

Thank you. With this, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved