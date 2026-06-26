Pagaya Technologies Chief Executive Officer Trades $250K In Company Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Gal Krubiner, Chief Executive Officer at Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY), made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 25,.

What Happened: Krubiner made a significant move by purchasing 16,230 shares of Pagaya Technologies as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $250,467.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Pagaya Technologies shares up by 1.29%, trading at $15.8.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pagaya Technologies

Key Indicators: Pagaya Technologies's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Pagaya Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.75.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Pagaya Technologies's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.