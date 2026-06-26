RAYMOND SCOTT Executes Sell Order: Offloads $6.77M In Lear Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on June 25, RAYMOND SCOTT, President and CEO at Lear (NYSE:LEA), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that SCOTT sold 50,000 shares of Lear. The total transaction amounted to $6,768,451.

Lear's shares are actively trading at $138.2, experiencing a down of 2.01% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering Lear: A Closer Look

Lear: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lear's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: Lear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Lear's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.