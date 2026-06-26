President and COO At BeOne Medicines Sells $356K Of Stock

Xiaobin Wu, President and COO at BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), reported an insider sell on June 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Wu opted to sell 1,292 shares of BeOne Medicines, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $356,926.

During Friday's morning session, BeOne Medicines shares up by 1.93%, currently priced at $280.67.

Get to Know BeOne Medicines Better

BeOne Medicines: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BeOne Medicines's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.46% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 88.95% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, BeOne Medicines exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.08.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, BeOne Medicines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of BeOne Medicines's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.