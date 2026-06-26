Nasdaq Falls Over 200 Points; US Goods Trade Gap Widens In May

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Friday.
Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.31% to 51,760.92 while the NASDAQ dipped 0.93% to 25,123.51. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.50% to 7,320.48.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares jumped by 2.1% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 1.8%.
Top Headline
The goods trade deficit in the U.S. rose to $105.8 billion in May from $83 billion in the prior month, recording the widest gap in over one year, and compared to market estimates of an $85 billion gap.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 3.1% to $69.70 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,073.70.
Silver traded down 0.1% to $58.350 on Friday, while copper rose 1.6% to $6.1720.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dipped 1.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.8%. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.9%, Germany’s DAX declined 1.6%, while France’s CAC 40 tumbled 1%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipping 4.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.76% and China’s Shanghai Composite dropping 2.26%.
Economics
- The goods trade deficit in the U.S. rose to $105.8 billion in May from $83 billion in the prior month, recording the widest gap in over one year, and compared to market estimates of an $85 billion gap.
- U.S. wholesale inventories rose by 0.3% month-over-month to $943.9 billion in May, compared to a 0.7% rise in the previous month and above market estimates of a 0.2% gain.
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