Full Transcript: Apogee Enterprises Q1 2027 Earnings Call

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Apogee Enterprises reported Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of $343 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.57, showcasing strong execution in a challenging environment.

The company successfully implemented pricing strategies and cost-saving measures, particularly in metals, to counteract rising aluminum costs and other input pressures.

The acquisition of Kalwall is expected to enhance Apogee's portfolio with accretive margins and open new market opportunities in education and healthcare sectors.

Apogee's services segment achieved its ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, while the glass segment faced challenges due to softer market conditions.

For fiscal 2027, Apogee maintains a revenue forecast of $1.38 to $1.43 billion, with potential adjustments reflecting the Kalwall acquisition impact.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. I will now turn the conference over to Jeremy Stephan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, to begin. Jeremy, please go ahead.

Jeremy Stephan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements. These reflect management's expectations based on currently available information. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed today. More information about factors that could affect Apogee's business and financial results can be found in our press release and in the company's SEC filings. With that, I'll turn the call over to Don.

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

Overall, the acquisition enhances the quality and resilience of our earnings profile over time. From an integration perspective, our priority is to preserve what has made Kalwall successful while identifying opportunities to collaborate and create value across the broader Apogee portfolio. We will pursue synergies over time along with opportunities to drive revenue by leveraging our relationships with architects, designers, and glazing contractors.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mark to cover the financials.

Mark Ogdahl, Chief Financial Officer

Our strong balance sheet and cash flow provide flexibility to invest in the business, advancing integration of Kalwall, and deploying capital effectively, including evaluating share repurchases as part of our broader capital allocation strategy. This positions us well to manage near-term dynamics while continuing to build long-term value. We will now open the call to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered or you wish to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q&A roster. Our first question comes from Julio Romero with Sidoti and Company. Your line is open.

Julio Romero, Sidoti and Company

Thanks. Hey, good morning, Don, Mark, Jeremy. Can you update us on where you stand in terms of pricing realization across the portfolio? And does the 1Q results give you more confidence in your ability to offset cost pressure both in metals and across the broader portfolio?

Mark Ogdahl, Chief Financial Officer

We expect that to continue. You know, as our input costs change, we will have pricing discipline to make sure that we are passing those along to the best of our ability.

Julio Romero, Sidoti and Company

Okay, very helpful there. And then on Kalwall, can you maybe expand on your comments about the Kalwall's revenue synergy opportunity with the legacy glass segment? Just help us think about how it might accelerate growth of the end markets that you outlined. I believe it was education, healthcare, and other institutional. Is there other end markets it may provide entry to? And just help us think about the strategic fit with legacy glass there.

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

So, you know, I would say pretty much across our entire Apogee architectural portfolio, we'll see opportunities to cross-sell. The other thing I might add is we also see operational and cost synergy opportunities here of about $4 million by fiscal year 29, primarily driven by input cost synergies. So we also see margins will be growing over the next two and a half years from 15% EBITDA to 20%. So very exciting for us.

Mark Ogdahl, Chief Financial Officer

And then maybe Julio, just to add on, you know, Kalwall certainly plays in different markets than our traditional Viracon business. So it does help diversify our glass segment into some other sectors like education and museums and whatnot. So yeah, we feel like this is a great addition to the segment and certainly to the enterprise overall.

Julio Romero, Sidoti and Company

Very helpful. And then one more for me, it's just staying on Kalwall for a bit. Is there a retrofit opportunity embedded within that acquisition?

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

Yeah, I mean, that's an interesting question. There is some as the product ages occasionally, but it's not a primary market for us. Usually, it's new construction, a lot of institutional opportunities here. So it's a little bit different market than we typically would go in with Viracon. But the retrofit market is not as much. Usually, it's a specified architectural spec product. Does that answer your question?

Julio Romero, Sidoti and Company

Understood. It does. Thanks very much, guys. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Kaushi with Singular Research. Your line is open.

Kaushi, Singular Research

Good morning, gentlemen. Can you hear me?

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

Loud and clear.

Kaushi, Singular Research

Thank you. My first question is on Kalwall. I know you guys have said that the end markets are civic buildings, healthcare, any of that is that exposed to government funding institutions to construction? How much of that is actually being revenue tested against municipal and federal construction budgets?

Mark Ogdahl, Chief Financial Officer

Kaushi, this is Mark. Yeah, we would expect, you know, a certain amount of government projects in our future as it relates to Kalwall. I don't know if it's going to be a significant driver, but it's certainly in play.

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

Yeah, I would say all three levels, you have municipal, state, and federal. And I would also add in there educational institutions quite a bit there.

Kaushi, Singular Research

So does Kalwall come in at 15% or where specifically is that $4 million adding up to that 50% margin?

Mark Ogdahl, Chief Financial Officer

So it comes in close to that 15%. So our ability to take on synergies and hopefully execute some additional cost input reductions across the overall portfolio will drive the EBITDA growth there.

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

So just to be clear, with the $4 million in synergy, we expect the business to get to 20% EBITDA margins.

Kaushi, Singular Research

Gotcha. Okay, on the glass side, is it all purely macro-driven softness or are you seeing any competitors moving, being aggressive on price?

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

So he'll also be leading the integration efforts with Kalwall, leveraging all that knowledge and experience that we had with UW.

Kaushi, Singular Research

Gotcha. Awesome. On the performance side, I'll make this my last question. On the performance side, I know it's been compressed around 14% in Q1. Help us understand how much of that direct oil polymer input cost sensitivity is that for the segment. So roughly if a $10 move in oil means to, what does that mean to performance EBITDA margins.

Mark Ogdahl, Chief Financial Officer

But we're expecting that to impact later on in the year and, you know, to the extent that those input costs continue to increase, we will continue those activities.

Kaushi, Singular Research

Awesome. Thank you, guys. Appreciate you taking my time. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Don for any further remarks.

Don Nolan, Chair of the Board

Thank you for your continued interest and support.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.