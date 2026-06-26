Full Transcript: Corus Entertainment Q3 2026 Earnings Call

On Friday, Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Pl6n43g4JMO

Summary

Chorus Entertainment reported a 16% decline in consolidated revenue to $249 million for Q3 2026, primarily due to lower TV advertising and subscription revenues.

The company is focusing on new programming for the 2026-2027 broadcast season, including popular franchises and original Canadian content, to strengthen its market position.

Chorus is expanding its streaming portfolio with platforms like Vivio and enhancing audience engagement through integrated advertising solutions.

The company highlighted ongoing cost reduction initiatives, resulting in a 7% decrease in direct costs and a significant reduction in general and administrative expenses.

Concerns were raised regarding the regulatory environment, with a call for fair competition rules for Canadian broadcasters in light of recent policy decisions by the CRTC.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning. My name is Joelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to The Chorus Entertainment Q3 2026 analyst and investor conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad.

If you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star. Thank you. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Gosling, CEO of Chorus Entertainment. Mr. Gosling, you may begin your conference.

John Gosling, CEO of Chorus Entertainment

This past quarter these flagship brands together delivered growth in user engagement including for on demand viewing, delivering an all-time high for the quarter and underscoring their momentum. For audiences that means flexible access to premium content, while for partners it creates meaningful engagement opportunities at scale. All right over to slide 7 focused on growth areas that reflect how audiences are watching and how advertisers want to connect.

For instance, Vivio is our new French language streaming platform created to serve French Canadians with flexible on demand access to relevant content. At launch, the platform offered nearly 2,000 hours of programming across established hits and curated selections. This is a prime example of how we are expanding our streaming portfolio in ways that align with audience behavior and viewing preferences and seek to broaden addressable audience markets.

With strong lead-ins from Global News Broadcast, we're continually looking for ways to expand audiences and opportunities for our clients both in terms of content and platforms. Wrapping up this broadcast year and looking already to the next. I'm excited about our new offerings, our audience momentum, and the tremendous programming we have lined up. With all that, I'll turn over to Doug for an overview of the third quarter results.

Doug Spence, Senior Finance Team Member

TV Advertising revenue declined 20% to $120 million, with approximately 4% attributable to election spending in the prior year. Quarter. Subscriber revenue decreased 13% to $96 million, normalizing for the sunset of five specialty networks in September 2025. Subscriber revenue declined 9% compared to last year. Distribution, production, and other revenue was $13 million, up 2% in the quarter as a result of higher international distribution sales.

TV Segment expenses of $200 million were down 6% from the prior year, driven by 12% lower employee costs and a 24% decline in other general and administrative expenses, while direct costs of sales were consistent. Direct cost of sales reflects a decline in amortization of program rights of $4 million due to factors noted earlier, offset by an increase in amortization of film investments attributable to the change in estimate in the previous year period.

Radio segment Profit margin was 21% compared to 22% in the prior year. Quarter. I'll turn it over to Jen.

Jennifer Lee, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer

We hope any new direction does not further slow or impede the progress that is badly needed to address the current imbalance facing independent Canadian broadcasters. As we have said many times, we need smarter rules that create fairness for all participants in the Canadian Broadcasting System. Back to you, John.

John Gosling, CEO of Chorus Entertainment

Together, these efforts leave Chorus better positioned to navigate change, serve audiences and clients, and build long-term value. Thank you everyone and I will now turn it back to the operator.

OPERATOR

There are no questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Gosling for closing remarks.

John Gosling, CEO of Chorus Entertainment

Great. Thanks very much, operator. I know some of our analysts are traveling this morning and others are likely kicking off a very early, long weekend. So with that, we will thank everyone for their attendance on the call today and have a great Canada Day everyone. And go Canada. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.